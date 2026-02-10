‘It was trial and error’: Proteas impressed by fight from Canada, says Ngidi

Proteas seam bowler Lungi Ngidi felt Canada played 'very well' in their T20 World Cup match.

They had no real trouble sweeping aside minnows Canada, but Lungi Ngidi admitted the Proteas had been unsure of how to prepare for their opposition in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Ahmedabad on Monday night.

South Africa got their campaign off to a good start, defeating the Canadians by 57 runs.

However, with the SA team never having previously faced Canada in a T20 International, Ngidi said they had to work out their opposition during the game.

“That’s one of the things we struggled with, game plans for guys you haven’t seen much off,” said Ngidi, who was named Player of the Match.

“It was trial and error, so we tried something and had a chat, and worked it out as we went. But it was pretty straightforward with the new ball.”

Canada played ‘very well’

After being sent in to bat, the Proteas were anchored by captain Aiden Markram who racked up 59 runs off 32 balls at the top of the order, as they reached 213/4.

In response, Canada were restricted to 156/8, with Ngidi leading the Proteas attack by taking 4/31.

Ranked 14 places below South Africa in T20 cricket, Ngidi felt Canada had played well with bat and ball, despite the convincing defeat.

“I think they did very well tonight,” said the seam bowler.

“With the bowling, our guys got off to a good start, but they were able to bring the game back and that’s what T20 cricket is about, being able to apply some pressure.

“They got I think four wickets in that middle period and that’s world class for any team. You would take that, especially after the start we got.

“And then for us to have them four down in the powerplay and still be able to bat out their 20 overs, that’s just as good as well.

“So they can be very proud of what they did tonight. They put us under pressure at certain stages of the game.”

South Africa will face Afghanistan in their next T20 World Cup group match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.