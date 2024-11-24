Proteas players cash in at IPL auction

There was plenty of movement involving Proteas players at the IPL auction.

Several Proteas players were snapped up at the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who played for the Punjab Kings from 2022 to 2024, was bought for Rs 10.75 crore (R23-million) by the Gujarat Titans.

Big-hitting batsman David Miller, who was not retained by the Titans, went to the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore (R16-million), and will be joined there by Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore, R4.2-million), who previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will be leaving Lucknow to join the Kolkata Knight Riders, who paid Rs 3.6 crore (R7.7-million) for his services.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who was not retained by the Delhi Capitals, was also sold to Kolkata for Rs 6.5 crore (R13.9-million).

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.