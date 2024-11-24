Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Avatar photo

By sacricketmag

1 minute read

24 Nov 2024

07:59 pm

Proteas players cash in at IPL auction

There was plenty of movement involving Proteas players at the IPL auction.

Kagiso Rabada

Rabada celebrates reaching 100 IPL wickets. Picture: BCCI

Several Proteas players were snapped up at the IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday.

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, who played for the Punjab Kings from 2022 to 2024, was bought for Rs 10.75 crore (R23-million) by the Gujarat Titans.

Big-hitting batsman David Miller, who was not retained by the Titans, went to the Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.5 crore (R16-million), and will be joined there by Proteas T20I captain Aiden Markram (Rs 2 crore, R4.2-million), who previously played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will be leaving Lucknow to join the Kolkata Knight Riders, who paid Rs 3.6 crore (R7.7-million) for his services.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who was not retained by the Delhi Capitals, was also sold to Kolkata for Rs 6.5 crore (R13.9-million).

This story was first published on sacricketmag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Aiden Markram David Miller Indian Premier League (IPL) Kagiso Rabada Proteas cricket team Quinton de Kock

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘EFF infiltrated by double agents, founding members captured’ – Malema says [VIDEO]
News Daily news update: Zuma fights, Steve Biko Hospital fire, new car for nanny, Sundowns lose Carling Knockout and Boks beat Wales
Politics Zuma’s wish is ‘to go the grave as an ANC member’ – Zuma Foundation [VIDEO]
Politics ANC appeal body confirms Jacob Zuma’s expulsion
Lifestyle Pregnancy risk: Recall of popular ‘Yaz Plus’ contraceptive in SA after tablet ‘mix-up’ 

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES