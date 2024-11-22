Confident Proteas ready for Sri Lanka Tests, says captain Bavuma

Despite their strong recent form, Bavuma admitted there were areas in which they could improve.

The Proteas are confident and ready to get down to business, according to captain Temba Bavuma, as they prepare to take on Sri Lanka in a two-Test series getting under way in Durban next week.

Bavuma is back to lead the side after recovering from an elbow injury that saw him miss out on their impressive 2-0 series win over Bangladesh in the subcontinent last month.

Those wins took the Proteas’ unbeaten run to four Tests, with the last three in a row all wins, after they drew the first Test and won the second against the West Indies in the Caribbean in August, so the team will be full of confidence.

“The guys are very positive. Obviously the confidence has grown after our performance in Bangladesh. Especially when looking at the less experienced guys who stepped in and put in match-winning performances for the team,” explained Bavuma.

“The belief in the team has definitely grown. There is also a lot of excitement playing here at home during the festive period with our fans in the stadiums. Now it is on us to put in some good performances.”

‘Playing good cricket’

Despite their strong recent form, Bavuma admitted that there were still a few things they needed to shore up on, while also continuing to do the things they have done well.

“We have been playing good cricket since the first Test against the West Indies, until the last Test against Bangladesh,” said Bavuma.

“If you look at the way we played against West Indies there was a little bit of softness in our skill, especially from a batting point of view. Then against Bangladesh guys who got in went on to produce match-winning performances.

“So we want to see more of the same to be honest. Whether we are batting or bowling, if the opportunity is there to make sure you take it for the team.

“We also want to continue with our style and philosophy of play. I think that is our biggest focus as a team and we would like to stay true to that as much as we can.”

Two in-form sides

Sri Lanka are also in good form, having won their last three Tests, against England in the UK and against New Zealand at home, so it will be a clash between two in-form sides gunning for the win.

“They are definitely not a side that we will take lightly. We will have conversations about them, be aware of what their strengths are and try to exploit whatever weaknesses they have,” said Bavuma.

“We are under no illusions that it is going to be a tough game. We will have to be at our best like we were against Bangladesh. Most importantly we will have to focus on what we need to as a team. We respect the opposition but will focus 100% on us and what we need to do.”

To make it into the team for the Tests, Bavuma had to pass a fitness test, and he said he was feeling good and ready to go.

“The elbow feels good. The intensity (in training) has been ramping up. Today is the second day of our camp and I am facing the bowlers. Everything feels good at this point,” said Bavuma.