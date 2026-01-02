Proteas squad packed with fresh faces for T20 World Cup

Fast bowler Kagiso Rabada returns to the T20 setup after missing the recent white-ball tour against India due to a rib injury.

Seven Proteas players will compete at the T20 World Cup for the first time after being included in the national squad for the showpiece to be held in India and Sri Lanka starting next month.

The SA selectors announced a 15-member squad on Friday for the biennial spectacle.

Batters Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi and Jason Smith, all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Donovan Ferreira and George Linde, and fast bowler Kwena Maphaka have all been included in a T20 World Cup squad for the first time.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Kagiso Rabada returns to the national T20 setup after missing the recent white-ball tour against India due to a rib injury.

Another notable inclusion is paceman Anrich Nortje, who finished as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker at the 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup, where South Africa reached the final for the first time.

The squad also includes experienced batters Quinton de Kock and David Miller, along with spinner Keshav Maharaj, seam bowler Lungi Ngidi and all-rounder Marco Jansen.

World-class players

“I would like to congratulate the players who will be representing South Africa at their maiden T20 World Cup. This is an incredible opportunity for them in what was a difficult squad to select,” said Proteas convenor of selectors Patrick Moroney.

“We have had to make some big calls, but we feel this group is the strongest and has every chance of succeeding in India and Sri Lanka. We have assembled a world-class squad with some of the finest and most experienced players in the game, together with some of the best T20 youngsters coming through.”

South Africa are drawn in Group D alongside Afghanistan, Canada, New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates, and will begin their campaign on 9 February against Canada in Ahmedabad.

They will face West Indies in a three-match T20 International series on home soil starting later this month ahead of the World Cup.

Proteas squad

Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Jason Smith