Proteas hang on for nail-biting win over Pakistan

Following a middle-order collapse, the hosts had to rely on their lower-order batters to carry them across the line.

South Africa held on for a narrow victory on Sunday, clinching a two-wicket win over Pakistan on day four of the first Test in Centurion to qualify for next year’s ICC World Test Championship final.

The Proteas resumed their second innings at 27/3 in the morning session, still needing 121 runs to win with seven wickets in hand.

While the hosts looked to be well on their way to victory, however, they lost opener Aiden Markram for 37 runs in the 14th over of the day and captain Temba Bavuma fell for 40 runs soon afterwards as Pakistan kept up the fight.

Though Bavuma was adjudged to have been caught behind, replays suggested he did not get an edge, but the skipper did not call for a review and took a walk.

His dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse which saw the Proteas losing four wickets for just three runs shortly before the lunch break.

Rabada shines with the bat

Fortunately for the hosts, lower-order batter Kagiso Rabada managed to carry them home, contributing 31 not out in an unbroken 51-run stand for the ninth wicket with all-rounder Marco Jansen, who hit an unbeaten 16 as they guided their team to 150/8 in the second session.

Seam bowler Mohammad Abbas was destructive in leading the Pakistan attack, taking 6/54, but he was unable to break the stand between Rabada and Jansen.

“It was a good advert for Test cricket,” Bavuma said after the match.

“There’s a lot of joy and happiness on our side. It was a bit of a rollercoaster and I’m glad that we were able to get the result.”

The Proteas became the first team to book their place in the World Test Championship final (their opponents have not yet been confirmed) to be played in London in June next year.