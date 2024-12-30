Proteas’ test victory paves way for future success

Proteas’ win in Centurion offers hope for the World Test Championship final, though batting weaknesses remain a concern.

When South Africa’s premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was interviewed at the start of yesterday’s fourth day’s play of the first Test against Pakistan in Centurion, with the Proteas needing a further 121 runs for victory with only seven wickets in hand on a tricky pitch, he admitted he didn’t want to bat down the order but said he was ready to contribute to the team’s cause because it would take all their effort to win.

The Proteas won shortly after lunch in a nail-biting affair in a low-scoring Test – albeit against the odds in the end – and they booked their place in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June next year after a heroic 50-ball unbeaten ninth wicket partnership of 51 between Rabada and Marco Jansen to set up the two-wicket win. But it was anything but straightforward.

The Proteas only needed to chase 148 for the win, but lost three quick wickets on Saturday night.

The experienced duo of Aiden Markram (37), the Man-ofthe-Match, and captain Temba Bavuma (40) steadied the ship and it all looked plain sailing before Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas, playing in his first Test in almost four years, ripped through the Proteas batting line-up.

Bavuma’s dismissal – he failed to refer the decision even though he didn’t nick it – sparked a huge collapse from 96/4 to 99/8.

Abbas, tirelessly bowling nonstop from one end the entire innings, sensed blood before Rabada and Jansen had other ideas.

The win won’t cover up the frailties of the South African batsmen – already exposed in the one-day international series where they were whitewashed by Pakistan 3-0 – but the win offers so much promise for a team that would never have been favoured to reach the final in six month’s time – against either India or Australia.

The best news is that there is still one Test left in the series, starting in Cape Town on Friday.

Who said Test cricket was dead and buried?