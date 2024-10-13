Proteas women focus on semis while playing waiting game

South Africa will now hope England win their last two remaining games against Scotland and West Indies.

Tazmin Brits was named Player of the Match in South Africa’s victory over Bangladesh at the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Saturday. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

They will have to wait a few days before they know their fate, but the Proteas will prepare for the semifinals of the T20 Women’s World Cup as if they have already secured a spot, according to opening batter Tazmin Brits.

The SA team won three of their four group matches after beating Bangladesh by seven wickets in their last pool game in Dubai on Saturday.

While they climbed to the top of Group B with six points, however, they were not guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

Multiple permutations

They will now hope that England win their last two remaining games against Scotland (on Sunday) and West Indies (on Tuesday).

If Scotland pull off a shock victory against England, they will then hope the West Indies beat England. And if England beat Scotland, and West Indies beat England, they will need to hope their net run rate is high enough to progress.

Either way, it is no longer in their hands. And while Brits said they would take the opportunity over the next few days to rest up and build team morale, they were focussing on the playoffs as if they had already qualified.

No negative thoughts

“We’ll make sure we rest and get ready as if we’re going to play in that semifinal. There’s no use coming here and you’re already thinking negative thoughts,” said Brits, who was named Player of the Match after making 42 runs against Bangladesh.

“I think we might have a team activity because that’s the most important thing, to stay close to each other as a unit.

“We’ll probably watch that game (between England and West Indies) as well, hopefully in a team room, and I won’t say who we’ll be supporting, but we’ll see what happens.”