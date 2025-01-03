Rickelton, Bavuma hit centuries to put Proteas in charge at Newlands

The two batters combined for a brilliant fourth wicket partnership to help put the South African team in charge of the second Test against Pakistan.

Ryan Rickelton of South Africa celebrates after scoring a century against Pakistan at Newlands on Friday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Captain Temba Bavuma and opener Ryan Rickelton hit centuries to lead the Proteas to a powerful position after day one of the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

The Proteas ended the day on 316/4 after winning the toss and electing to bat first. They won a thrilling first Test by two wickets in Centurion on Sunday to go into this match 1-0 up.

Rickelton, who opened the batting in place of the injured Tony de Zorzi, scored a stunning unbeaten 176 while Bavuma was dismissed close to the end of play, caught behind off spinner Agha Salman, for a wonderful 106 from 179 balls, with nine fours and two sixes.

The two batters put on a scintillating 235 runs for the fourth wicket in front of a big Newlands crowd, who were treated to a wonderful day of batting.

Captain Temba Bavuma celebrates scoring a century on Friday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Pakistan though were very much in the game at the lunch break, having dismissed Aiden Markram (17), Wiaan Mulder (five) and Tristan Stubbs (nought), to leave South Africa on 72 for three.

Rickelton was good all around the wicket from the start of his innings and by the end of the day’s play had hit 21 fours and a six from the 232 balls he faced. He also combined for a solid 61-run opening stand with Markram.

In the Proteas playing XI four players were schooled at St Stithians in Joburg, namely Rickelton, Mulder, Kagiso Rabada and Kwena Maphaka, who became South Africa’s youngest Test debutant. He is set to play a key role with the ball, alongside Rabada and Mulder, when Pakistan are set to start their first batting innings on Saturday.

Rickelton will continue his innings on Saturday morning with David Bedingham (four) at the other end of the crease.