‘Bloody chuffed,’ says Ryan Rickelton after scoring 176 not out at Newlands

The SA team are in a strong position after the first day's play after captain Temba Bavuma also hit a century.

Ryan Rickelton said he was “bloody chuffed, to be honest” after scoring his second Test century in the second Test against Pakistan at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

Rickelton hit an unbeaten 176 and together with captain Temba Bavuma, who struck an equally scintillating 106, led the Proteas to a commanding score of 316/4 after the first day’s play. The Proteas won the first Test, in Centurion, by two wickets on Sunday to be 1-0 up in the two-match series.

The 28-year-old Rickelton’s first Test century came at the beginning of December when he scored 101 against Sri Lanka in Gqeberha.

His 176 not out on Friday included 21 fours and a six and he and Bavuma put on 235 runs for the fourth wicket after the Proteas had been reduced to 72 for three before lunch.

‘Something you dream of’

“The last 100 (in Gqeberha) was a relief, this one was more enjoyable,” said the 28-year-old.

“I’m bloody chuffed to be honest … scoring a century in a New Year’s Test at Newlands, one of the most iconic grounds in the world, is something you dream of … I’m over the moon.

“I’m also super chuffed that my mom and some family are here, too.”

Rickelton opened the batting in place of the injured Tony de Zorzi and looked comfortable from the off.

“I definitely felt more comfortable as the day progressed. It’s a pretty good wicket and we were able to score quickly. I could expand a bit as the game allowed, and didn’t have to look for too much.”

Happy for Bavuma

Rickelton said he was equally happy for captain Bavuma, who scored a wonderful 106 off 179 balls before being caught by the wicket-keeper off spinner Agha Salman late in the day.

“Clearly it meant a lot to Temba as well,” said Rickelton about his skipper going to three figures and going wild in his celebration. “It’s a Test hundred on day one of a New Year’s Test, it’s special. He played incredibly well, and I’m also so chuffed for him.”

The Proteas opener, playing in just his 10th Test, said it would be important for the Proteas to post a big first innings total, after they won the toss on Friday and opted to bat.

“The first innings is going to be important. We need to maximise as best we can, and bring Kesh (Maharaj) into the game later on, because I expect it’s going to turn later.”

Rickelton will continue his innings on Saturday from 10.30am, alongside David Bedingham (4).