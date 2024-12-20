Rob Walter delighted with Proteas prodigy Kwena Maphaka’s ODI debut

The 18-year-old fast bowler took four wickets in his first ODI match.

Kwena Maphaka in action during his ODI debut against Pakistan in Cape Town on Thursday. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Despite his team crashing in a convincing defeat, Proteas coach Rob Walter was pleased with some individual performances during the second ODI against Pakistan, and he was particularly delighted with fast bowler Kwena Maphaka.

Maphaka delivered a standout performance in Cape Town on Thursday, taking 4/72 on debut, while middle-order batter Heinrich Klaasen made 97 runs off 74 balls (his second successive half-century).

It was not enough to carry their team home, however, as the Proteas fell in a crushing 81-run loss, with Pakistan taking an unassailable 2-0 series lead into Sunday’s final fixture.

🟢🟡Match Result



Another entertaining ODI comes to a close.



🇵🇰Pakistan win by 81 runs in Cape Town and take a 2-0 lead in the 3-Match ODI Series.



See you in Joburg for the 3rd and final Pink Day ODI, at the DP World Wanderers Stadium!🏏🏟️🎀#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/xaJa7wdiop — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 19, 2024

With Maphaka again having flaunted his immense talent, Walter said it was crucial not to put too much pressure on the 18-year-old speedster in the early stages of what promised to be a stellar career.

“It’s very exciting to think about what lies ahead for Kwena,” said Walter, the Proteas white-ball coach.

“Just to see him out there today (at Newlands), he really sort of thrives and flourishes in those moments and he’ll keep getting better and better.

“Just to see the kind of skills he threw at the back end – back of the hand slower balls – which he hadn’t bowled in the game to that point, and to then figure out that’s maybe the option and to back himself to go for it, I think is very exciting.

“So we want to just keep allowing him the space to grow and flourish, and understanding that performances might be inconsistent but his growth is more important in the long-term picture of him being a match-winner for South Africa.”

Eager to bounce back on Pink Day

Having been defeated in the first two matches of the ODI series earlier this week, Walter said the Proteas were desperate to pull one back against Pakistan in the final fixture at the Wanderers on Sunday (2pm start).

Preparing to turn out on a big occasion, Walter said the players in the SA squad would not need any additional motivation than their own internal desire to shine in the Pink Day match, an annual contest which raises awareness and money in the fight against breast cancer.

“We have a very proud bunch of cricketers who really wanted to level up the series (in Cape Town) and take it to Pink Day on Sunday (tomorrow),” Walter said.

“That has not happened, so we have a bunch of guys who are very disappointed with that and the way we’ve performed as a team, and most of the time that’s enough for these guys to get up and really want to play better.

“So I don’t think they’re going to need any motivation from my side for Sunday’s game.”