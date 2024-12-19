Proteas lose spin bowler Keshav Maharaj for last two ODI matches

The SA team are hoping Maharaj will return for the upcoming Test series.

South Africa will be without experienced spin bowler Keshav Maharaj for the rest of their ODI series against Pakistan this week.

Proteas team management confirmed on Thursday that Maharaj would miss the last two matches after picking up a left adductor strain.

Maharaj, who did not compete in the series opener earlier this week, would not be available for the second match in Cape Town on Thursday (2pm start) or the third game at the Wanderers on Sunday.

He would return home to Durban in an attempt to recover in time for the two-match Test series against Pakistan starting next week.

Fortuin called up as replacement

The 34-year-old slow bowler was set to be replaced by fellow spinner Bjorn Fortuin in the 15-man ODI squad.

Fortuin played the last of his 11 ODI matches against Ireland in October.

The Proteas will be aiming to level the three-match ODI series against Pakistan at Newlands on Thursday after the tourists secured a narrow three-wicket victory in the series opener in Paarl.

Proteas ODI squad

Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen