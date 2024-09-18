South Africa v Afghanistan: A brief history between rare opposition

The Proteas have won all five of their previous encounters against Afghanistan.

Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan during the T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Trinidad in June. Picture: Chandan Khanna/AFP

They have beaten some of the best teams in the world over the last year, but Afghanistan have never defeated South Africa in a cricket match in any format.

It has been a short rivalry, however, with the two sides having met in only five matches (all in World Cup tournaments) since their first battle 14 years ago.

Ahead of their maiden ODI series, which starts with the first game at a neutral venue in Sharjah on Wednesday (2pm SA time), we look back on the history shared between the two nations on the field.

2019 World Cup

Facing their unfancied opponents for the first time in the ODI format, the Proteas steamrolled Afghanistan in the group stage of the 50-over showpiece in Cardiff.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bowled out for 125 runs within 35 overs, with spinner Imran Tahir taking 4/29 to spearhead the Proteas attack.

In response, South Africa chased down their target with more than 19 overs left in their innings, led by a 68-run contribution from opener Quinton de Kock, as they raced to a nine-wicket victory.

2023 World Cup

Four years after their first ODI, SA and Afghanistan met once more in the group stage of the World Cup in Ahmedabad.

Again batting first, Afghanistan made 244 runs, with Azmatullah Omarzai hitting an unbeaten 97, while pace bowler Gerald Coetzee led the Proteas attack by grabbing 4/44.

South Africa then reached their target with 15 deliveries to spare, anchored by top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen who made 76 not out, as they picked up a five-wicket win.

T20 results

Aside from the two ODI matches they have played, South Africa and Afghanistan have also contested three T20 Internationals.

In their first fixture in any format, the Proteas won by 59 runs in a group match at the 2010 World Cup in Barbados, and in 2016 the SA team won by 37 runs in a Super 10 game at the T20 World Cup in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup in Trinidad, South Africa coasted to a nine-wicket victory to remain unbeaten against their fast-improving opponents.