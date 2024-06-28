T20 World Cup final: South Africa v India — all the details

Find out here how the teams qualified, where they are playing and what the conditions are likely to be.

South Africa will play in the T20 World Cup final against India on Saturday. Picture: Chandan Khanna / AFP

South Africa and India have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup final, following the tournament that has been held in the USA and West Indies.

For South Africa’s Proteas this will be their first major ICC limited overs final, while India have played in two previous T20 World Cup finals, winning the inaugural competition, held in South Africa, in 2007.

Aiden Markram’s South African team beat Afghanistan in the semi-finals to advance to the last game, while India beat England in their semi-final.

Here then is everything you need to know about Saturday’s final.

Where and what time?

The teams will clash in the final at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday, with the first ball set to be bowled at 4.30pm (SA time).

The ground has hosted eight matches at the World Cup, with India playing (and beating) Afghanistan at the venue, while South Africa have yet to play at the venue during the competition.

How they qualified?

South Africa won all eight games on their way to the final. They beat Sri, Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh and Nepal in pool play and then USA, England and West Indies in the Super 8s. They then beat Afghanistan by nine wickets in their semi-final in Tarouba in Trinidad and Tobago to qualify.

India won seven games, with one washed out game. In pool play they beat Ireland, Pakistan and USA before their clash against Canada was abandoned. In the Super 8s they got the better of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Australia. In their semi-final they beat England by 68 runs in Georgetown, Guyana.

Conditions for Saturday

Rain is predicted for much of the day. If the final is unable to be played, the match will move to the reserve day, which is on Sunday.

However, organisers will be keen to see some action on Saturday, with an extra 190 minutes allotted to the final on Saturday to ensure a 20-over game and a fair result for both sides. Overs reduction will be in place following that.

In the event of a tie, the winners will be determined using a super over.

If the match is abandoned due to rain or pitch conditions following a tie, the teams playing in the final will be declared as joint winners of the competition.

If the match is not completed on Saturday and moved to the reserve day, the match will recommence from where it was halted.

Teams

South Africa: South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan