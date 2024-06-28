Travel schedule has been ‘shocking’ at T20 World Cup, says Miller

Veteran batter David Miller admits that the Proteas haven’t had it easy in terms of their travel schedule, but they are trying not to allow it to get to them, with India having been given an easier time of it in the build-up to the T20 World Cup final.

After playing their first three matches of the tournament in New York, the SA team have bounced around the Caribbean, and have had a mix of morning and afternoon fixtures.

And while India have had a similar travel schedule, they have received some favour in terms of the starting times of their games, apparently in order for a large fan base in India to be able to watch their team’s matches at reasonable times.

India were also given the second semifinal, regardless of where they finished in the Super 8 group, for the same reason.

Brutal travel schedule

Miller said the travel schedule during the month-long tournament had been brutal.

“If I really told you exactly how travel has gone over the last couple of weeks off the field, you would be pretty shocked,” Miller said.

“It’s really been a monumental effort from the unit – management and players – to kind of buy into where we are right now.

“There have been some very interesting travel arrangements. It also kind of blows my mind because it felt like the tournament dragged on in the beginning, and then the last few matches we played back-to-back, travelling to different islands and playing at different times, which doesn’t really make sense.

“I think it could have just been structured a little better around that and it would have made a bit more sense to rush through the group stages.

“But it is what it is, and what doesn’t kill you makes me stronger, so we certainly are stronger for it.”

Emotional victory

Miller, playing at his fifth T20 World Cup, said their semifinal victory over Afghanistan on Thursday had been emotional for him, with the national team booking their spot in a major global final for the first time.

“It obviously feels very special. There’s been a lot of heartache in South African cricket for many years in semifinals and it’s been a tough time, but I think finally getting over that line and managing to do it the way we did made it even more special,” he said.

“So I’m just really chuffed to be part of a unit that has an opportunity now to actually win a World Cup. It feels really special and I’m very excited.”

South Africa will face India in the T20 World Cup final at 4.30pm (SA time) in Barbados on Saturday.