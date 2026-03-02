T20 World Cup semi-finals: All the details

Aiden Markram and Suryakumar Yadav have been in good form with the bat for their teams.

The Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup is over and now all that remains are the knockout games.

Two semi-finals will be played this week, followed by the final on Sunday.

Semi-finals lineup

In the first semi-final in Kolkata on Wednesday, South Africa will meet New Zealand at 3.30pm.

South Africa finished top of Group D in pool action with wins against Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand, who were runners-up in the group, and the United Arab Emirates.

In Super Eight play they beat India, West Indies and Zimbabwe to be the only unbeaten side at the tournament.

New Zealand finished as runners-up in their Super Eight group.

In the second semi-final in Mumbai on Thursday, India, who are the hosts and defending chmpions from two years ago, will meet England at 3.30pm.

India finished top of Group A in pool play with four wins, while England were runners-up in Group C.

In Super Eight action, India finished as runners-up in Group 1 and thus face the winners of Group 2, England.

The final will be in Ahmedabad on Sunday, at 3.30pm.

Here are some stats of the two semi-finalists:

SA captain Aiden Markram is the third highest run-scorer so far, with 268 runs at an average of 53.60. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav is his team’s best batter, in fifth overall, with 231 runs at 38.50.

South Africa’s best bowler up to now has been Lungi Ngidi, who’s taken 12 wickets with an economy rate of 6.87 to be third, while Corbin Bosch with 11 wickets at economy of 6.78 and Marco Jansen, with 11 wickets at economy of 9.28, are joint fifth.

India’s best bowler so far has been Varun Chakaravarthy, with 12 wickets at 7.67 economy, to be tied with Ngidi.

Fixtures:

South Africa v New Zealand Wednesday 3.30pm (Kolkata)

England v India Thursday 3.30pm (Mumbai)

Final on Sunday in Ahmedabad at 3.30pm.