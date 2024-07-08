Tristan Stubbs to bat at No 3 in Proteas Test team

The SA team will play two Tests against the West Indies in the Caribbean next month.

Tristan Stubbs, seen here in his only Test, against India in Cape Town in January, looks set for an extended run in the Proteas team. Picture: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Rising South African batter Tristan Stubbs looks set to take over the important No 3 batting position in the Proteas Test team, according to coach Shukri Conrad.

The 23-year-old from the Eastern Cape has already made a name for himself in white-ball cricket for the Proteas, but Conrad believes Stubbs can also become a Test stalwart, starting with next month’s two-Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean.

Conrad on Monday named a 16-man squad for the matches in Trinidad and Tobago (7-11 August) and Guyana (15-19 August), with the only newcomer to the squad, versatile batter Matthew Breetzke.

Temba Bavuma will captain the side, while there is also a recall for Ryan Rickelton.

‘Top-class number three’

Conrad said Stubbs would play in the crucial No 3 position in the two Tests.

“Tristan will bat at number three for us … that’s how highly I rate him,” said Conrad.

“Aiden (Markram) and Tony (de Zorzi) will open and Temba (Bavuma) and Bedders (David Bedingham) will be at four and five.

“Technically Tristan is one of the best around. He’s a helluva player, the type of player I want at the top of the order,” said Conrad.

Stubbs has played just 18 first-class matches but has scored 1,205 runs at an average of 50.20. His top-score is 302 not out, with five centuries.

“Tristan has all the makings of being a top-class number three. I wouldn’t give someone something to do if I didn’t believe they were good enough and couldn’t handle it,” said Conrad about Stubbs.

“He’ll get a proper run (in the position). He’s one for the future.”

Inclusion of Breetzke

Regarding the inclusion in the tour group of Breetzke, who has a first-class average of 37 and is coming off a season where he averaged 46, Conrad said: “He can bat at the top of the order and anywhere in the lineup … so he gives us cover if there’s an injury or someone gets concussion.”

Rickelton will also serve as a back-up in the batting and wicket-keeping department behind Kyle Verrynne.

With some of the Proteas’ Test players involved in Major League Cricket in the USA, the full squad will be together for the first time ahead of the two Tests, in Trinidad and Tobago between 27 and 29 July.

Those players who’re in South Africa will join up for a training camp in Durban next week.