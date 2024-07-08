Proteas Test squad named for West Indies series: Breetzke gets maiden call-up

The SA team will play two Tests in the Caribbean in August as part of the ICC World Test Championship.

Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke has been called up to the Proteas Test team. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Proteas Test coach Shukri Conrad has named his squad for the two Test series against the West Indies in the Caribbean next month.

The new player in the 16-man squad is Warriors batter Matthew Breetzke. He impressed in last season’s four-day competition, scoring 322 runs at an average of 46, including a top score of 188.

Rickelton back in the mix

There is also a recall for Lions batter/wicket-keeper Ryan Rickelton, who could be set for a more permanent role in the Proteas team now that Quinton de Kock is no longer available.

Kyle Verreynne though will also have dreams of being the team’s first-choice ‘keeper.

All-rounder Marco Jansen has been rested for the tour.

The two Tests will be played in Trinidad and Tobago from 7-11 August and in Guyana from 15-19 August. The Proteas will also play a warm-up match from 31 July to 3 August against an Invitational XI, also in Trinidad and Tobago.

Jansen rested

“We are looking forward to returning to Test cricket after a busy period of limited overs cricket over the last few months,” said Conrad.

“This tour is extremely important for us as we aim to improve our standing in the ICC World Test Championship. We have therefore selected our strongest possible squad and look forward to strong performances in the Caribbean.

“We have one new face in the squad in Matthew Breetzke, who is selected on the back of an excellent past season.”

Conrad also explained the reasoning behind the resting of Jansen.

“The decision to rest Marco was taken to allow for a conditioning period aimed at ensuring optimal physical and mental well-being given the season-long workloads.”

The full squad will get together in Trinidad and Tobago on 27 July. Players competing in the Major League Cricket final on 28 July will join the squad on 29 July.

Proteas tour squad:

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Tour Itinerary

Warm-up Match:

31 July-3 August: West Indies Invitational XI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago

Test Series:

7-11 August: West Indies – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago

15-19 August: West Indies – Guyana National Stadium, Guyana