Two spinners for the Proteas? Coach says conditions will determine best XI

The first Test against the West Indies gets under way on Wednesday in Port-of-Spain.

Slow bowler Dane Piedt is in line to face the West Indies in the first Test starting Wednesday. Picture: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Will the Proteas go in with two spinners or back their seamers, and will there be place for Ryan Rickelton in the batting lineup?

Also, will coach Shukri Conrad back all-rounder Wiaan Mulder?

These are the burning questions about the Proteas Test team ahead of the start of the first Test against the West Indies in Port-of-Spain on Wednesday.

South Africa’s top five are confirmed: Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma and David Bedingham, but what about the rest of the playing XI?

Kyle Verreynne will keep wicket, and depending on whether Rickelton comes in, it will be at six or seven, but what about Mulder also coming into the playing XI?

Is there place for Ryan Rickelton is South Africa’s Test team? Picture: Jan Kruger-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Two spinners for the Proteas?

Also, will Conrad back Keshav Maharaj and Dane Piedt, or just go with one spinner, and allow Markram to also turn his arm over?

“It’s a wicket that’s going to bounce, and spin will come into it as well … as to how soon or late is the question,” said Conrad ahead of the Test at the Queen’s Park Oval.

“Look, it’s going to spin. If you look at the team the West Indies have put together … that will be a consideration when we put our team together.

“Of course, Aiden can be effective, but whether he’s a match winner, I don’t know. The trick here is getting the team balance right, whether we play two spinners and how many batters and seamers.

“We’ll select the best XI to win a Test match based on the conditions,” said Conrad.

Keshav Maharaj is South Africa’s first choice spinner. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Basics of Test cricket

The Proteas coach added he had full confidence in his players ahead of the match, after showing good form in a four-day warm-up game.

“We know the calibre of players at our disposal. We have no excuses regarding preparation and lack of playing time. We believe in our skill sets … I know we’re a quality test side.

“But we need to get runs on board and putting (bowling) spells together, do the basics of Test cricket.

“The West Indies though have three tough Tests under the belt (against England away) and now they’re back at home, where they are a different beast. They play differently here at home.

“But both teams are in a similar boat in that we both don’t play much Test cricket nowadays. They’ll have the confidence of playing recently though, which we don’t, we’re coming in fresh.”

Conrad said a tough Test match lay ahead for both teams. “The guys are champing at the bit to get going now. But, it’s going to be a quite attritional test match, as the conditions here don’t lend themselves to fast scoring. We’re simply going to have to stay in the fight, drag it out, and be at our best when the tough periods come.”