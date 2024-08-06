Coach Shukri Conrad talks up Proteas batting order ahead of Windies series

There is plenty if interest in how Tristan Stubbs bats at No 3, while David Bedingham, at five, and Ryan Rickelton, at six, are also in good form.

The Proteas are just a day away from starting their highly-anticipated Test series against the West Indies and according to coach Shukri Conrad his team could not be better prepared.

The Proteas warmed up for the match starting in Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday with a tough four-day match against an Invitational XV in Tarouba, with all the squad’s bowlers and batters getting time in the middle.

“It was a good exercise,” said Conrad on Monday. “It was a good wicket, if a bit flat, but the most important thing was to spend time out in the middle. We wanted to expose the bowlers who haven’t had a lot of mileage recently, while the bulk of the batters got to spend time in the middle as well.

“You could say we got everything that we wanted out of it. All in all, I’m really happy.”

While wickets were hard to come by in the four-day warm-up match, the South African bowlers all got a good work-out, bowling long spells, while the majority of the batters spent several hours at the crease.

Proteas middle order

All eyes batting-wise going into the first Test will be on Tristan Stubbs playing at number three, while David Bedingham, who’s coming off a great county season in England, will also be out to continue his recent good form. Also, it seems Ryan Rickelton could find himself at number six in the order.

“Tristan is going to be backed there,” Conrad said of Stubbs. “He’s got the technique and the psyche to bat at three. I’m confident he’s going to come good. He’s a big, strong boy, he’s imposing and he’s got a strong aura … I’m going down this road with him, and I’m confident we’ll reap the rewards.”

Regarding Bedingham, who’s set to bat at number five, Conrad said: “He’s a matter-of-fact kind of guy who just gets on with things. He’s fresh and raring to go and long may his good form continue.”

Conrad said he would also look to back Rickelton, who’s coming off an excellent showing in Major League Cricket in the USA.

“He’s in good form, he’s confident so we’ve got to ride with it,” said the coach. “There’s every chance he’ll get a good run in the team.”

Captain Temba Bavuma, who also scored well in the warm-up game, will occupy the number four slot in the Proteas batting lineup, and he’s stated he wants to go big in his position. Opening the SA batting will be Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi.

Conrad said the Proteas now had to simply follow the processes and look to play good Test cricket. “The excitement levels are up there,” he said. “We’ve got to bat and bowl well and stay in the fight here. It’s not a fast-scoring place, so when the tough periods come we’re going to have to fight. But we’re going out there to win.”