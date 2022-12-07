WATCH: Anrich Nortje’s new ‘tache’ set to rival Aussies’ best

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is sporting a new-look just in time for the three-Test series against Australia — he’s grown a bushy moustache, big enough to rival the best the Aussies have put out there.
The Aussies have long been fans of the big bushy moustache, with just a few of their sportsmen in recent times drawing plenty of attention to themselves.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Proteas batters had to face the searing pace of left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson, whose impressive facial hair was as striking as his fast bowling.
And before Johnson it was paceman Merv Hughes who sported, and possibly made famous, the classic handlebar ‘tache’, while batter David Boon’s moustache almost had a life of its own.
Now, ahead of the Test series that starts in a few weeks’ time, Nortje has opted to take on the Aussies at their own game.
The only current Australia player with a real ‘snorrie’ is controversial batter David Warner.
Watch Nortje talk about his new ‘tache’ here
The Proteas are already in Australia and after a warm-up game against an invitation side in the coming days, the first Test will start on December 17 in Brisbane.
The second Test, from December 26, is in Melbourne, with the third and final Test taking place in Sydney from January 4.