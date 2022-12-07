WATCH: Anrich Nortje’s new ‘tache’ set to rival Aussies’ best

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje is sporting a new-look just in time for the three-Test series against Australia — he’s grown a bushy moustache, big enough to rival the best the Aussies have put out there.

The Aussies have long been fans of the big bushy moustache, with just a few of their sportsmen in recent times drawing plenty of attention to themselves.

It wasn’t that long ago that the Proteas batters had to face the searing pace of left-arm quick Mitchell Johnson, whose impressive facial hair was as striking as his fast bowling.

Mitchell Johnson terrorised plenty of batters in his day. Picture: Sam Bagnall – AMA/Getty Images

And before Johnson it was paceman Merv Hughes who sported, and possibly made famous, the classic handlebar ‘tache’, while batter David Boon’s moustache almost had a life of its own.

Merv Hughes’ moustache was as famous as the cricketer. Picture: Getty Images

David Boon has had a moustache for most of his adult life. Picture: Graham Chadwick /Allsport

Now, ahead of the Test series that starts in a few weeks’ time, Nortje has opted to take on the Aussies at their own game.

The only current Australia player with a real ‘snorrie’ is controversial batter David Warner.

David Warner is sure to add spice to the series this festive season. Picture: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Watch Nortje talk about his new ‘tache’ here

The Proteas are already in Australia and after a warm-up game against an invitation side in the coming days, the first Test will start on December 17 in Brisbane.

The second Test, from December 26, is in Melbourne, with the third and final Test taking place in Sydney from January 4.