WATCH: Proteas in good spirits as T20 World Cup campaign continues in West Indies

The Proteas have qualified for the next phase of the tournament though they still have one pool game to play, against Nepal on Saturday.

The Proteas cricket team have now moved on to the West Indies for their upcoming games at the T20 World Cup. Picture: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The South African Proteas cricket team are back in the Caribbean for their upcoming games at the T20 World Cup and by all accounts excited to be in West Indies cricket country.

Aiden Markram and his team have qualified for the Super Eights stage of the tournament after registering three wins in pool play in New York in the last few days — against Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Bangladesh.

Their last pool game is this Saturday against Nepal in Kingstown, the capital city of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Win or lose, the SA team will feature in the next phase of the tournament.

Watch here as the Proteas return to the West Indies:

‘Their time will come soon’

The Proteas have a few tough selection decisions to make following three scratchy wins in the last few days. Their top-order in particular struggled on the slow drop-in pitch in New York, though coach Rob Walter said on Wednesday he would probably let the struggling batters try find some form on proper pitches in St Vincent.

“We’ll not make many changes unless the conditions tell us to do that. Obviously it was a tough outing in New York for the top order, so I want to allow guys to play on a better surface,” explained Walter.

“We have to be realistic in terms of what we faced there (in New York). As the batters, you can only do what you can outside of match time, and the guys have been working incredibly hard on their games to stay in touch.

“And you know, this game is a strange one. It takes one shot to feel in form, so they are experienced and I trust them. Their time will be coming soon.”