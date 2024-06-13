Few changes expected for Proteas as Rob Walter backs batters to come right

Proteas openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock desperately need to find some form ahead of the Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup being played in the USA and Caribbean. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

Proteas limited overs head coach Rob Walter said that they would be looking to stick with largely the same team that has been doing business so far in the T20 World Cup when they take on Nepal in Kingston, St Vincent on Saturday morning.

Three straight wins saw the Proteas become the first team to qualify for the Super 8 phase of the competition ahead of their final pool game, after which they should also top their group.

With a squad of 15 players at the showpiece event, taking on the minnows from South Asia would have been the perfect opportunity to rotate their squad and give their back-up players a run.

Disastrous form

But due to the disastrous form of their top order on the notoriously bowler friendly drop in pitch in New York, that they played all three of their games on so far, Walter admitted that he would back them to regain their form.

So far the top three of Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram have scored a combined 61 runs in nine innings between them, at an average of just seven runs per innings, showing they desperately need a good performance ahead of the next stage.

“We’ll not make many changes unless the conditions tell us to do that. Obviously it was a tough outing in New York for the top order, so I want to allow guys to play on a better surface,” explained Walter.

“We have to be realistic in terms of what we faced there (in New York). As the batters, you can only do what you can outside of match time, and the guys have been working incredibly hard on their games to stay in touch.

“And you know, this game is a strange one. It takes one shot to feel in form, so they are experienced and I trust them. Their time will be coming soon.”

Bowling department

The Proteas bowlers however thrived on a pitch that showed considerable variable bounce, which saw incredible figures like 4/7 in four overs from Anrich Nortje against Sri Lanka, and 4/11 in four overs from Ottneil Baartman against the Netherlands.

They are thus in good form and if any changes are made to the team for the coming game, it may be in that department if the Proteas management feels the need to give anyone a rest or a run.

“From a bowling point of view conditions were in our favour. We were very much able to bowl in the mould that we do in South Africa from a hard length point of view, using the deck to give us that variation,” said Walter.

“But we still have areas of our game that we want to touch up and improve on. We want to keep some consistency there and keep getting better as a team, so conditions will dictate (any changes)