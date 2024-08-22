Knowing they can ‘win ugly’ gives Proteas confidence, says Stubbs

The Proteas’ run to the final of the T20 World Cup two months ago will give them confidence, according to batter Tristan Stubbs, going into their three-match series against the West Indies starting on Friday evening.

The SA team reached the final of a World Cup tournament for the first time in June, digging deep to scrape their way through with some narrow victories in challenging conditions in the United States and West Indies.

On Friday night (9pm SA time) they will turn out in their first T20 International since the global showpiece, as they open a three-match campaign against the West Indies in the short format to be played at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad and Tobago.

🇿🇦 We are back Trinidad! 🇹🇹



Our players departed for the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Trinidad, ahead of their T20 Series.🏏#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/3mRjGjochf August 21, 2024

“The conditions (at the World Cup) were so different and we found ways to win, which I think is an underrated skill, just being able to win ugly,” Stubbs said this week.

“As a team I think we can take a lot from that, when you can be 50/5 and still win a T20 game. Those types of positions as a team give us a lot of character, and I feel winning is a habit.”

Hitting back

South Africa have lost five of their last seven T20 matches against the West Indies.

However, after going down in a 3-0 defeat to their hosts in Jamaica in May (playing with an under-strength side due to a clash with the Indian Premier League), the Proteas hit back with a three-wicket victory in their Super Eight clash against the tournament hosts at the T20 World Cup.

South Africa also defeated the West Indies 1-0 in a two-match Test series which concluded last weekend, giving them another confidence boost ahead of the white-ball series.

“I think it’s going to be a big series. They look like a seriously strong side, whereas we’ve got a very fresh side, so I think it’s going to be a good challenge for all of us,” said 24-year-old Stubbs, who has played 26 matches for the national T20 side.

“I think if the wickets are good it could be a really good series for everyone. It’s not going to be easy for us, especially playing away.

“They’ve got some really big names who are in form, so I think if we win this series we can take a lot from it.”

After Friday night’s match, the Proteas will face West Indies in two more T20 Internationals on Sunday and Tuesday.