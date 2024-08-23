New players bring ‘exciting energy’ to Proteas squad, says Aiden Markram

Six of the players in the T20 squad have played just seven T20 Internationals between them.

Proteas captain Aiden Markram looks on during a training session in Trinidad and Tobago this week. Picture: Daniel Prentice/Getty Images

As they begin their journey towards the 2026 T20 World Cup, Proteas captain Aiden Markram says he is excited to see what the new-look SA squad can do in their three-match series against the West Indies starting on Friday night.

The Proteas, who beat West Indies 1-0 in a two-match Test series which concluded last weekend, have a largely inexperienced group of players for the T20 series.

Their match in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday evening (9pm SA time) will be their first T20 game since they competed in the final of the T20 World Cup in Barbados in June.

“It’s a really quick turnaround (after the Test series) but we’re looking forward to starting the T20 series,” Markram said.

“We have an exciting bunch of players and some new faces, which is always great for us as a squad. They bring a unique energy into the camp and that’s always very welcome.”

Creating opportunities

The national T20 squad includes two uncapped players, 18-year-old seam bowler Kwena Maphaka and middle-order batter Jason Smith.

Aside from Maphaka and Smith, the 15-man squad also includes Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger and Donovan Ferreira, who have played only seven T20 Internationals between them.

The name is Smith, Jason Smith😤🔥💪



Putting in the work in the nets ahead of our first T20i clash with West Indies tomorrow in Trinidad. 🏏🇿🇦#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#SAvWI pic.twitter.com/aqHxmgYl8e — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 22, 2024

“It’s all about the opportunities we’re trying to create, growing the player pool as best we can, and we feel everyone here deserves to be here based on what they’ve achieved in franchise cricket,” Markram said.

“So it’s going to be exciting for us to see how they go about their business. It’s about trusting them with what works for them.

“Obviously they’re fantastic players and they’ve done so many things to be selected for the Proteas team, and for us it’s just about encouraging them to continue those ways, sponging as much info as they can and keep pushing for spots in the team.”

After Friday’s match, the Proteas will face the West Indies in two more T20 Internationals on Sunday and Tuesday.