Dricus on winning UFC middleweight title: ‘Who said I’m not a five-round fighter?’

The South African won the much-hyped fight after five thrilling rounds in Toronto on Sunday.

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa reacts after his victory against Sean Strickland. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

“Nou weet hulle wat ons weet!” (“Now they know what we know”)

These were the words of South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis after he shook the world of MMA fighting and became the first South African to claim an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title.

Du Plessis won a five-round war via a split decision against middleweight champion Sean Strickland at UFC297 in Toronto in the early hours of Sunday morning. Du Plessis won 48-47, 48-47 and 47-48.

Slow start for Du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis of South Africa punches Sean Strickland in a UFC middleweight championship bout during the UFC 297 event at Scotiabank Arena on Sunday. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The South African started slowly in a battle of attrition as Strickland got his jab working early.

But as the rounds started ticking over, Du Plessis started finding his range and in turn started racking up the points with pinpoint punches, kicks to the body and takedowns.

As the fight headed into the championship rounds (round four and five) both fighters started showing signs of fatigue but it was Du Plessis who ultimately had the upper hand.

‘Five-round fighter’

“This is history,” said Du Plessis in a television interviews afterwards. “Thank you South Africa.”

The night started with the sell-out crowd booing the South African but he eventually won them over and the boos turned to cheers.

“I could feel it was a close one, though I gave him the first round.

“The first three rounds were give and take, but the last two rounds … how’s that for rounds four and five,” said a delighted Du Plessis. “Who said I’m not a five-round fighter?”

Afterwards Du Plessis wasted no time in calling out former champion, New Zealand’s Nigeria-born Israel Adesanya, saying the two of them have unfinished business.

The UFC might now have to have a serious look at hosting an event in South Africa. Could Du Plessis defend his title in his home country against Adesanya perhaps?