PICS: Meet Vasti Spiller, the woman who melts UFC fighter Dricus du Plessis’ heart

The blonde beauty is currently in Canada at du Plessis’ side as he is set to fight for the UFC middleweight title in the early hours of Sunday morning.

As the sporting world ticks down the hours to watch who will come out as the new UFC middleweight champion in the fight between Dricus du Plessis and Sean Strickland, we take a look at the woman who makes the South African UFC fighter smile.

When scrolling through Dricus’ Instagram profile, it’s impossible to tell if the 30-year-old is passionate about anything other than his fighting career. There is not a photo of a woman in sight.

But, don’t be fooled by the mixed martial artists’ hard exterior.

Who is Vasti Spiller

Vasti Spiller, a beautiful blonde photographer, children’s book author and boxing coach, is the woman in Dricus du Plessis’ life.

While we don’t know when the pair starting dating, Spiller made their relationship public on social media last year.

On 31 July last year, Spiller shared a video clip featuring several moments of her and Dricus together. The thumbnail of the video clip is of Spiller and Dricus in the boxing ring at CIT Boxing, a professional boxing gym in Hatfield, Pretoria.

The post was simply captioned ‘unexpected’.

Vasti has her own photography business called ‘Baruch Photography’. She specialises in Lifestyle, Couples and Weddings and Street photography.

On her website, Vasti says she has always been fascinated with stories, saying she thinks of herself more as a story teller than a photographer.

Explaining why she chose photography as a career; she says she only understood the value of a photograph after she lost someone close to her.

“It was like having a piece of them with me in a way. The day I decided I wanted to be a photographer was the day I wanted to remember and help people remember the most important seasons of their lives.”

Her talents don’t end at capturing beautiful moments on camera. Vasti also published a book titled The Art of Loving, designed to help young children to overcome trauma and the unimaginable atrocities they have been through.

When the blonde beauty is not taking photographs or writing, she spends her time as a boxing coach at CIT Boxing.

Dricus du Plessis fight

She is currently in Canada at Dricus’ side as he prepares to fight defending champion Sean Strickland for the UFC middleweight title at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in the early hours of Sunday morning.

