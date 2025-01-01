Exciting 2025 in store: Here’s our wish list for SA’s sporting stars

From the Boks to Bafana and Dricus to the Proteas, here's hoping for another excellent year of sporting achievements.

Following a successful 2024 for many of South Africa’s top sporting teams and individuals, expectations are high for an equally good 2025.

Here then is The Citizen’s wish list for this year.

Boks to go back-to-back in Rugby Championship

The Springboks enjoyed a top 2024 season, with arguably their biggest accolade cruising to the Rugby Championship title.

The Boks though have never won back-to-back titles. Australia managed it in the Tri Nations, in 2000 and 2001, while the All Blacks have absolutely dominated the competition, winning four straight titles twice, while winning three in a row on numerous occasions.

Having won back-to-back World Cups, the Boks now need to hammer home their newfound dominance over the All Blacks with another Rugby Championship triumph — and winning in Auckland will be a huge motivator this year.

The Boks will face the All Blacks twice in New Zealand in 2025. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Proteas to triumph in the World Test Championship final

It will be an uphill task, but the Proteas have sealed their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final to be played at the home of cricket, Lord’s, in London in June.

There have been a number of grumbles about the Proteas qualifying for the final and the convoluted method at which it is decided, but you can only play what is in front of you and that is what they have done. They may not have played against the toughest opponents, and only played in a slew of two-Test series. but they have consistently managed to win, and are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run, having won their last six straight games.

The Proteas still don’t know who they will face, with Australia front runners, and India and Sri Lanka still in with a shout. But whoever it is, they will just continue to play what is in front of them.

Proteas to make a run at the Champions trophy

The Proteas sparked hopes of breaking their major tournament duck when they reached the T20 World Cup final in the West Indies and Caribbean in June 2024, before breaking hearts again with a loss to India.

Their next chance of silverware will be in the Champions Trophy getting under way in Pakistan in February. Their recent ODI form has, however, been atrocious and they need to remedy that immediately if they are to stand any chance.

Since impressing at the 2023 50-over World Cup in India, where they reached the semifinals, the Proteas have played in four ODI series, losing three of them. They lost 2-1 to India in December 2023, lost 2-1 to Afghanistan in September, beat Ireland 2-1 in October, and were whitewashed 3-0 by Pakistan in December, all last year.

South Africa’s top cricketers have a big year ahead of them. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bafana Bafana to win AFCON and qualify for World Cup

The thought of Bafana Bafana going all the way at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year is not far-fetched. Getting a bronze medal at the previous edition of the competition in Côte d’Ivoire was a good start, and reaching the final should be the natural progression.

I don’t think many would disagree with the fact that Bafana are among the favourites for the nation’s title in North Africa when the competition gets underway in December. Since winning the AFCON in 1996, South Africa has underachieved, but this group under Hugo Broos has something special about it.

The fact that Bafana qualified for the competition with an unbeaten record speaks volumes about how far this group has come. Apart from heightened expectations regarding Bafana’s chances at the AFCON, 2025 will also see the national team try to secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Mofokeng overseas move to materialise

The sooner Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng secures an overseas move, the better it will be for his career. It would be a shame for the world not to witness his talent.

He was linked with Scottish giants Rangers a season ago, but nothing concrete came of the interest. As his star continues to rise, reports indicate that Spanish powerhouse FC Barcelona are also monitoring his progress.

It would be unfortunate for Mofokeng’s career to end up like that of former Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise, who was constantly rumoured to be on the radar of numerous European clubs but played all his football in South Africa.

If we marvel at the likes of Lamine Yamal, who has the world at his feet at 17, Mofokeng also deserves a shot at world stardom.

A thrilling end to the Betway Premiership

For years, neutrals have been calling for some much-needed competition in the Betway Premiership, with Mamelodi Sundowns dominating the local scene. Well, it looks like the 2024-25 season championship will be a tightly contested one.

Orlando Pirates have started the season in strong fashion. They trail Sundowns by three points, and they have a game in hand. If the Brazilians are to capture a record-extending eighth league title, they will have to withstand the challenge from the Buccaneers.

Normally, Sundowns stroll to the league title and sometimes win it with games to spare. To be honest, that has killed the competitive edge of the league, and hence the term ‘farmers league’ has been thrown around.

We need an exciting end to the domestic season and not the one-way traffic we’ve seen for the past seven seasons.

Will Pirates challenge Sundowns for the Premiership title this season? Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Dricus du Plessis to fulfil UFC dreams

South Africa’s latest fighting champion, Dricus du Plessis, is king of the world in the UFC middleweight division, having beaten Sean Strickland for the title at the start of last year and defended it against Israel Adesanya.

He’s back in action against Strickland for defence No 2 in February, in Australia, and then hopes to also take on, and beat, Khamzat Chimaev later in the year.

That would give Du Plessis three defences at middleweight division before his plan to move up to light heavyweight and a shot at Alex Pareira – and a chance to become a double world champion. Here’s hoping Du Plessis’ dreams come true.

Olympians and new stars to shine at World Champs

On the track, sprinter Akani Simbine will be buoyed by his relay medal at last year’s Olympic Games, and he will be hoping to secure the individual medal he so richly deserves at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

In the swimming pool, with Tatjana Smith having retired, we desperately need some younger swimmers to stand up and take the baton.

The likes of Pieter Coetze and Lara van Niekerk have shown tremendous promise in recent years, but they need to make further progress this season to challenge the best in the world.

Smith has carried the national swimming squad in recent years, but we do have rising stars who can fill her shoes, and multiple swimmers will be gunning for the podium at this year’s World Championships in Singapore.

All eyes will be on Pieter Coetze in the pool this year. Picture: Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images

New heroes in golf and tennis

It has been a very long time since South Africa last produced a major golf champion and tennis singles Grand Slam winner. Could 2025 be the year?

Currently in tennis, the country’s nest hope is with Lloyd Harris, who’s previously advanced to the second week of the majors, but injuries have got the better of him. Here’s hoping he’ll have a strong new season and properly challenge for top titles.

In golf, who’ll follow Ernie Els, Retief Goosen, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel as this country’s next Major champion? There are several young players pushing hard, so maybe, just maybe, someone will break through in 2025 — perhaps Thriston Lawrence?