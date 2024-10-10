Federer lauds retiring Nadal’s ‘incredible achievements’ — Five great matches

'What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come.'

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal during the Laver Cup in 2022, before Federer’s retirement. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images for Laver Cup

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer on Thursday paid tribute to 22-time Grand Slam champion and great rival Rafael Nadal who announced his retirement from the sport.

“What a career, Rafa! I always hoped this day would never come,” 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer, who retired two years ago, said in a post on social media.

“Thank you for the unforgettable memories and all your incredible achievements in the game we love. It’s been an absolute honor!”

When they met for the first time in March 2004 at Miami, Nadal was just 17 and ranked at 34.

Federer was the world number one and had already captured the Australian Open and Indian Wells titles that year.

Friends and rivals

Their rivalry spanned almost two decades and ended in an emotional London farewell at the Laver Cup in September 2022.

Nadal edged their head-to-head count 24-16, coming out 6-3 on top in Grand Slam finals including his stunning Wimbledon triumph in 2008, widely regarded as one of the greatest finals at the majors.

“When Roger leaves the tour, an important part of my life is leaving too,” admitted a tearful Nadal as he played Laver Cup doubles alongside 41-year-old Federer in the Swiss star’s final appearance in September 2022.

The two clasped hands as Federer hobbled into retirement.

“Very proud to be part of his career but even for me happier to finish our career as friends after everything we shared on court as rivals,” said Nadal.

When Nadal equalled Federer’s haul of 20 Grand Slam titles by lifting his 13th French Open in 2020, the Swiss described it as the “greatest achievement in sport”.

Federer never begrudged Nadal moving past him to 22 majors.

“I can call up Rafa and talk about anything,” said Federer at his London farewell.

“We enjoy each other’s company. We have a million topics to cover. I always feel like any evening we ever spent together we never have enough time.”

Five great matches between Nadal and Federer

2004 – Miami

On March 28, 2004, a 17-year-old Nadal, ranked at 34, and world number one Federer met for the first time at the Miami Masters and the Spaniard came out on top 6-3, 6-3 in just 70 minutes.

Federer had already won a second major at the Australian Open earlier in the year and arrived in Florida having captured the Indian Wells title.

However, Nadal was untroubled as he became the youngest player to defeat a world number one, victory moving him into the last 16 where he was defeated by big-hitting Fernando Gonzalez.

2006 – Rome

In a blueprint of their epics to come, Nadal recovered from 1-4 down in the final set of the Italian Open and saved two match points to win 6–7 (0/7), 7–6 (7/5), 6–4, 2–6, 7–6 (7/5).

The final took more than five hours to play and moved Nadal to 53 straight wins on clay, matching Guillermo Vilas’ record.

2007 – Wimbledon

Playing in a ninth successive Grand Slam final, Federer equalled Bjorn Borg’s record of five Wimbledon titles with a 7-6 (9/7), 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 2-6, 6-2 victory over Nadal, but the Spanish star did more than enough to suggest that he’d be holding the famous trophy himself sooner rather than later.

“He’s playing phenomenal tennis,” said Federer of Nadal after the two played a second successive final at the All England Club.

“He came so close today … he deserves a title here. It is building up to one of the great rivalries.”

Nadal was left to regret failing to convert two break points in the deciding set.

“Maybe to compare myself with Roger is not possible yet — he has 11 Grand Slams, I have three — but I’m young and I’m improving every season.”

2008 – Wimbledon

Twelve months later, they met again in the Wimbledon final, one of the greatest ever played.

In almost complete darkness after a final interrupted by rain, Nadal won his fifth Grand Slam title and first outside of the French Open.

He missed two championship points in the fourth set but steadied to triumph 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (8/10), 9-7.

With his 4-hour and 48-minute victory, Nadal became the first man since Bjorn Borg in 1980 to win the French Open and Wimbledon back-to-back.

“For me, it was the most emotional match I ever played in, probably the best,” said Nadal.

“I tried everything, but Rafa is a deserving champion, he just played fantastic,” said Federer who converted just one of 13 break points.

2017 – Australian Open

In their ninth and last Grand Slam final clash, 35-year-old Federer became the second oldest man in the Open era to win a Grand Slam since 37-year-old Ken Rosewall at the 1972 Australian Open.

Federer came from a break down in the final set to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to capture his first Slam title in almost five years. The previous year, Federer had sat out six months with a knee injury.

“It’s been a difficult last six months. I didn’t think I was going to make it here,” said Federer after lifting his 18th major and fifth Australian Open.

Nadal said: “It is amazing how he is playing after all this time away from the tour. I am very happy for you.”

Final head-to-head: Nadal 24-16