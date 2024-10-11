Atticus Finch has something to prove

Starry field with 11 Summer Cup hopefuls is hard to crack.

It is just a Pinnacle Stakes event on a run-of-the-mill card, but Saturday’s Race 5 at Turffontein has acquired instant glamour from 11 of the 13 runners being first entries for the upcoming Betway Summer Cup.

The high quality on show would make it hard to find a winner anyway, but the various factors render the task even tougher – such as most of the combatants commencing summer campaigns after long breaks, 1600m being too sharp for many of them, three top-class fillies tackling male company for the first time, and a weight differential of 12kg across the field.

Looking at the fillies first, they last came together in the Woolavington at Greyville in May. Mike de Kock-trained Silver Sanctuary won that race impressively and was considered a bright Durban July prospect at one stage. Stuart Pettigrew’s Beating Wings was third, less than a length back, while Brett Crawford’s SA Oaks champion Frances Ethel was a commendable fourth.

These three make up the progressive force in Saturday’s race, but their capacity against experienced older males is yet to be tested.

Puerto Manzano

One of those hardened customers is Puerto Manzano, who enjoys Turffontein and already has a pipe-opening comeback run under his belt. Johan Janse van Vuuren’s seven-year-old also gets 2.5kg off his heavy impost of 62kg thanks to promising apprentice Tim Mayhew in the irons.

The joint topweight, former Durban July champ Winchester Mansion, doesn’t get an apprentice allowance but does get the hot form and abiding skills of veteran Piere Strydom. Crawford’s six-year-old runs well fresh, though No 13 stall is a drawback.

Atticus Finch

Another who does well fresh is Alec Laird’s charge Atticus Finch, who we might not have seen the best of.

A horse who could disrupt the Summer Cup hopefuls’ party is Pettigrew’s Mercantour, who hasn’t been taking it easy in recent months and comes off a runner-up performance over 1450m. This fellow might not have the class of his rivals, but he only has to heft 52kg around the Big T – in the shape of Jarryd Penny, a notable “upset” jockey.

Cautious punters will go fairly wide and, certainly, those mentioned here must be included in all bets.

SELECTION:

8 Atticus Finch, 2 Puerto Manzano, 6 Silver Sanctuary, 12 Mercantour