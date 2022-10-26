Charity will be the winner at Turffontein

Jack Milner

It does not really matter which horse wins the R800 000 Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile because the true winner will be charity.

Each of the 16 runners competing in the Grade 2 race over

1 600m on the Standside track at Turffontein on Saturday, will represent a charity and each charity will receive a payout based on where their horse finishes.

As part of its sponsorship, Allied Steelrode have made R500 000 available to be shared by 16 Johannesburg charities.

This will range from R200 000 for the charity whose horse wins the Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile and a minimum of R20 000 for the charity whose horse finishes in last position.

Each of the charities was present at the official draw at the Turffontein Racecourse yesterday and a representative from that charity was allowed to draw for one of the runners in the race.

Speaking on behalf of sponsors Allied Steelrode, CEO Arun Chadha said that as a company they have always been involved in charity.

“What better way us to do it than with a passion we have, which is horse racing.

“Good luck to all the charities, they are all going to be winners some way or another.

“So, let’s hope we can carry this Charity Mile on and maybe have more races and more charities involved in the future.”

Horses from the Mike de Kock yard dominate the race as he will saddle four runners, which include Grade 1 Daily New 2 000 winner Safe Passage and Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes champion MK’s Pride, who will be having the first run for his stable.

Also in the field is last year’s winner Bingwa, who has drawn in pole position and has Gavin Lerena in the irons.