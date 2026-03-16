Witness D’s family confirms death threats after Brakpan hit

Van der Merwe was shot in a hit outside his Brakpan home in December last year

The family of Marius van der Merwe, known as Witness D, say they have been receiving death threats following his assassination.

In December last year, Van der Merwe was fatally shot in a hit outside his Brakpan home in Gauteng.

Madlanga commission

He had previously testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry probing allegations of corruption and criminal collusion in the police services and criminal justice system.

During the hearing, he implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

ALSO READ: Attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius implicated at Madlanga commission

Suspect arrested

Police made a breakthrough in his murder case with one suspect arrested in Johannesburg on Saturday in connection with his assassination.

The suspect, believed to be a police officer, will make his first appearance at the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning.

Family struggling

Speaking outside the court, Van der Merwe’s sister Natasha said the family is devastated by his death.

“The trauma is definitely quite bad. I’ve been diagnosed with PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] and severe trauma that causes depression and anxiety. That’s why I shake so badly. So it affected me badly, in a way,” she said.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride; it’s affected our health, definitely,” she added.

Natasha claims she was last updated about her brother’s murder on 5 December last year and only learnt of the suspect’s arrest on social media.

“On social media. No one, no one came to us and told us that an arrest was made, nothing. If it wasn’t for social media and people sending me links, I would not have known.

“It’s definitely concerning, because as a family, we are waiting. We’ve been waiting three months; we just want answers. That’s all we’re asking, we’ve got so [many] questions, but we don’t get any answers,” Natasha claimed.

The Citizen has contacted police spokesperson Brigadier Atlenda Mathe for comment. This will be published once received.

ALSO READ: Madlanga Commission acknowledges Witness D’s bravery after murder suspect arrested

Death threats

Responding to questions from journalists, Natasha confirmed the family has been receiving death threats.

“Yes, we have, we don’t know from whom,” she said, adding that they will be opening a case with the police.

Natasha said the family is hoping for more arrests.

“One’s been caught, but there’s definitely more to be arrested. We just want to see who it is. Justice is definitely when they catch the people involved in this whole case, and the people involved in all the hits and stuff. You know, my brother was one of them.

“I just hope that they catch everyone involved. So, we know it’s not just the hit, it comes from higher places,” Natasha said.

Van der Merwe’s death

Van der Merwe’s assassination occurred just after 8pm, when at least two men reportedly approached him while he was with his family shortly after arriving at home.

They reportedly opened fire, shooting him in the head and leg, and then fled the scene, leaving his wife and children unharmed.

Police confirmed that an AK47 automatic rifle was used in the shooting.

NOW READ: Staged or not? Brown Mogotsi claims he is ‘living in fear’