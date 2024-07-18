Cream on the top of season’s dessert

High quality and betting value beckon Gold Cup racegoers.

The 2023/24 racing season – which started in some existential angst and gathered hope as it galloped along – reaches an dramatic climax at Greyville next Sunday.

Gold Cup Day and its plethora of graded races has drawn most of the best horses in the country – with the line-up for the richest event, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Champions Cup, being of special merit.

Only 10 horses go to post in the R1.5-million, 1800m, weight-for-age contest, but they are a smart lot.

Eight of the first 12 finishers in the recent Hollywoodbets Durban July meet again, this time on weight-for-age terms instead of a handicap and over a slightly shorter trip.

These conditions tilt things the way of the highest-rated runner, the colt See It Again from the Summerveld stable of turf legend Michael Roberts. He has been installed as a warm 2-1 favourite.

Off a merit rating of 131, See It Again carries 60kg, the same as a gaggle of rivals he was conceding weight to in the July – where he finished a close-up finish after some bad luck in running.

Victory for the four-year-old and his team of Roberts, veteran jockey Piere Strydom and work rider Rachel Venniker would warm the hearts of the nation’s racing fans.

Future Pearl

The headline event of the day, the World Pool Gold Cup, isn’t quite up to the standard of its companion Cup but offers punters rather more options and value.

Defending champion Future Pearl will be the popular pick following his respectable sixth from the widest draw in the July.

But South Africa’s premier endurance race has been known to throw up shock results down the years and this renewal looks a little trappy.

Madison Valley, a surprise winner of the recent Gold Vase, gets a starting slot thanks to that effort but is by far the lowest-ranked runner with a MR of 94. This means he carries the minimum weight of 54kg – which is always an advantage in a marathon.

The best rated Gold Cup contenders are raiders from Joburg Son Of Raj and Zeus, both of whom will have their followers.

The Grade 1 Mercury Sprint also offers betting value if players look past the dominant two – Lucky Lad at 17-10 and At My Command at 15-4. A top-class speedster such as Dyce can be had at 10-1.

FIELDS

(No & draw, name, weight, MR, trainer, jockey)

HKJC Champions Cup, R1.5m, 1800m

1 Cousin Casey 60 125 (Sean Tarry) S’manga Khumalo

2 Double Superlative 60 124 (Justin Snaith) Keagan de Melo

3 Purple Pitcher 58.5 120 (Robyn Klaasen) Calvin Habib

4 Winchester Mansion 60 124 (Brett Crawford) Kabelo Matsunyane

5 Barbaresco 58.5 122 (JA Janse van Vuuren) Gavin Lerena

6 Flag Man 58.5 126 (Gareth van Zyl) Serino Moodley

7 Hluhluwe 58.5 116 (Justin Snaith) Grant van Niekerk

8 Royal Victory 60 125 (Nathan Kotzen) Muzi Yeni

9 Dave The King 60 127 (Mike de Kock) Richard Fourie

10 See It Again 60 131 (Michael Roberts) Piere Strydom

World Pool Gold Cup (Grade 3), R1m, 3200m

1 One Way Traffic 56.5 109 (Justin Snaith) Keagan de Melo

2 Breeze Over 54 97 (MG Azzie/AA Azzie) Rachel Venniker

3 Master Redoute 58.5 115 (Andre Nel) Corne Orffer

4 Son Of Raj 59.5 119 (Tony Peter) Calvin Habib

5 Nebraas 55.5 106 (Sean Tarry) Gavin Lerena

6 Future Pearl 59.5 118 (Sean Tarry) Richard Fourie

7 Madison Valley 54 94 (Frank Robinson) Kaidan Brewer

8 Baratheon 54 98 (Piet Botha) Tristan Godden

9 Master Fuego 54 102 (Dean Kannemeyer) Craig Zackey

10 Aragosta 58.5 114 (Mike de Kock) Serino Moodley

11 Future Swing 56.5 110 (Justin Snaith) S’manga Khumalo

12 Ponte Pietra 55.5 106 (Dean Kannemeyer) Sean Veale

13 Raiseahallelujah 54 101 (Candice Dawson) Kabelo Matsunyane

14 Zeus 60 119 (Fabian Habib) Grant van Niekerk

15 Shoot The Rapids 54 99 (Frank Robinson) Muzi Yeni

Reserves

16 Street Art 55.5 106 (Tony Peter) Reserve 1

17 Indian Ocean 54 95 (Lorenzo Karriem) Reserve 2

Mercury Sprint (Grade 1), R1m, 1200m

1 Golden Sickle 57 122 (Tony Peter) Calvin Habib

2 Surjay 60 119 (Brett Crawford) Luyolo Mxothwa

3 I Am Giant 60 118 (Brett Crawford) Kabelo Matsunyane

4 Royal Aussie 60 124 (Justin Snaith) Keagan de Melo

5 At My Command 60 119 (Brett Crawford) Craig Zackey

6 Snow Pilot 59.5 120 (Justin Snaith) Grant van Niekerk

7 Sun Blushed 60 116 (Michael Roberts) Rachel Venniker

8 Just Be Lekker 57 103 (Candice Dawson) S’manga Khumalo

9 Quasiforsure 60 115 (Peter Muscutt) Tristan Godden

10 Mrs Browning 57.5 118 (Sean Tarry) Gavin Lerena

11 Gladatorian 60 120 (Stuart Ferrie) Sean Veale

12 Cruise Control 60 118 (Duncan Howells) Muzi Yeni

13 Lucky Lad 59.5 125 (Sean Tarry) Richard Fourie