Dave The King returns to action as Charity Mile entry

De Kock, Tarry and Crawford train 18 of the 32 runners entered.

Horses make their way out of the starting gates in the 4Racing Caradoc Gold Cup, 6 April 2024, at Turffontein in Johannesburg. The event formed part of Champions Day. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Equus Horse Of The Year Dave The King is among the 32 entries for the R1-million Allied Steelrode Onamission Charity Mile at Turffontein on Saturday 2 November.

The five-year-old Global View gelding has not been seen in action since winning the World Pool Champions Cup on 28 July.

Other interesting entries include Barbaresco, Back In Business, Frances Ethel, Winchester Mansion, Silver Sanctuary, Purple Pitcher, Celtic Rumours and Tail Of The Comet.

Mike de Kock has eight runners entered, and other than Dave The King and Silver Sanctuary, they are Aragosta, Gimmeanotherchance, Safe Passage, Shoemaker, White Pearl and Zinovi.

Sean Tarry has the second most entries with six and other than Celtic Rumours and Tail Of The Comet, he has nominated Hotarubi, Let’s Go Now, Litigation and Red Maple.

Brett Crawford has four runners entered which are Frances Ethel, Winchester Mansion, The Futurist and Pomodoro’s Jet.

ALSO READ: Hot form guides Summer Cup selectors

Johan Janse van Vuuren-trained Barbaresco is sure to attract a lot of attention while Joe Soma will be looking to upset all the big names with Betway Joburg Spring Challenge winner Back In Business. There is also some interest from KwaZulu-Natal as Peter Muscutt, Stuart Ferrie and Michael Miller have all entered runners.

What separates this race from other events is that a group of charities will all benefit from the outcome of the race. Each horse will be teamed up with a charity and the amount of money each charity will receive is based on the position in which that horse finishes the race.

A number of these runners have also been nominated to run in the R6 million Betway Summer Cup over 2000m four weeks later.

The final field will be limited to 16 runners. Supplementary entries close at 09:00 on Tuesday after which the weights will be announced. Declarations close by 11:00 on Wednesday and the draw for barrier positions will take place at Turffontein Racecourse on Wednesday.

Entries for the R1-million Charity Mile (Grade 2) over 1600m:

ARAGOSTA (M F De Kock)

BACK IN BUSINESS (J A Soma)

BARBARESCO (J J van Vuuren)

CELTIC RUMOURS (S G Tarry)

DAVE THE KING (M F De Kock)

FORMAGEAR (P B Muscutt)

FRANCES ETHEL (B Crawford)

GIMMEANOTHERCHANCE (M F De Kock)

GLADATORIAN (S H Ferrie)

HOME OF THE BRAVE (T Zackey)

HOTARUBI (S G Tarry)

JOKER MAN (J J van Vuuren)

LET’S GO NOW (S G Tarry)

LITIGATION (S G Tarry)

MASTERSHIP (D N Stenger)

MELECH (R R Magner)

MERIDIUS (A P Peter)

NARINA TROGON (M D Miller)

POMODORO’S JET (B Crawford)

PURE PREDATOR (F Bronkhorst)

PURPLE PITCHER (R Klaasen)

QUASIFORSURE (P B Muscutt)

RED MAPLE (S G Tarry)

SAFE PASSAGE (M F De Kock)

SHOEMAKER (M F De Kock)

SILVER SANCTUARY (M F De Kock)

TAIL OF THE COMET (S G Tarry)

TEXAS RED (R Klaasen)

THE FUTURIST (B Crawford)

WHITE PEARL (M F De Kock)

WINCHESTER MANSION (B Crawford)

ZINOVI (M F De Kock)

NOW READ: Anmaat recalls Hamdan/De Kock glory days