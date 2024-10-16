Hot form guides Summer Cup selectors

Clutch of well-rated horses get cold shoulder on first log.

When starters for a horse race are decided by invitation, or selection, there is going to be controversy – and even some whingeing. So, the first log of 20 “probables” for the Betway Summer Cup at Turffontein, released this week, is sure to stir debate in the racing world.

The terms of Joburg’s top race state that the final lineup will be determined “at the discretion of” the National Horseracing Authority “in consultation with the operator” 4Racing.

Dave The King

The connections of six or seven first entries for the Cup will be a bit miffed at not being included on the first log of the top 20 preferred runners for the R6-million, 2000m, showdown on 30 November.

Their horses have higher merit ratings than some of the chosen few and, were this a strictly rules-based affair, they’d be in. But current form plays a big role in a selection process as operators want a competitive contest.

There’s little argument at the top of the log, with many of South Africa’s top thoroughbreds getting the nod.

No 1 spot among the 42 nominations goes to Equus Horse of the Year Dave The King, from the Mike de Kock stable, with the country’s top-rated galloper See It Again in second and Cup defending champion Royal Victory in third.

Missing out

The lowest rated horse to get onto the log is De Kock charge Safe Passage, with an MR of 109.

Son Of Raj, trained by Tony Peter, has a whopping 10 more merit points than that but gets the cold shoulder – as do Zeus (117), Litigation (115), Meridius (115), Aragosta (113), Shoemaker (111) and Cape Eagle (110).

An example of the preference for current form is Madison Valley, who squeaks in at No 20 with a 110 MR after a worthy win in the Michaelmas Handicap at Greyville this past weekend.

By contrast, former Summer Cup champion Puerto Manzano gets a lowly 15th spot despite his lofty 122 MR.

Of course, the field is by no means a done deal. The final log will be published on 5 November.

Second entries close on that day and final entries on 18 November, after which weights will be announced. Declarations are due on 20 November and barrier draws will be made that day.

THE FIRST LOG:

1 Dave The King 128 Mike de Kock

2 See It Again 131 Michael Roberts

3 Royal Victory 125 Nathan Kotzen

4 Cousin Casey 125 Sea Tarry

5 Main Defender 129 Tony Peter

6 Purple Pitcher 123 Robyn Klaasen

7 Flag Man 126 Gareth van Zyl

8 Winchester Mansion 124 Brett Crawford

9 Barbaresco 122 Johan Janse van Vuuren

10 Frances Ethel 118 Brett Crawford

11 Silver Sanctuary 116 Mike de Kock

12 Beating Wings 116 Stuart Pettigrew

13 Hotarubi 115 Sea Tarry

14 Atticus Finch 112 Alec Laird

15 Puerto Manzano 122 Johan Janse van Vuuren

16 Safe Passage 109 Mike de Kock

17 Pure Predator 119 Fanie Bronkhorst

18 My Soul Mate 111 Candice Dawson

19 Future Pearl 118 Sean Tarry

20 Madison Valley 110 Frank Robinson