December to remember for Mike de Kock

The ace trainer has holed out – on golf and race courses.

Mike de Kock has been in buoyant mood this week. No wonder, he has just won his own race!

The wizard trainer said he felt “extremely honoured” to have Monday’s Grade 2 Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe Stakes at Turffontein named after him and one of his great horses of the past. To actually win it – and claim the race Exacta – made it a red-letter Day of Reconciliation public holiday.

Grey filly White Pearl got up in the closing strides of the 1600m contest to edge out stablemate Silver Sanctuary. The genius of veteran jockey Piere Strydom made the difference.

It was the latest happy moment in a memorable December for renowned trainer De Kock.

Joy at home and on the track

The month began in a mood of optimism following the news that Mike’s son Mathew was returning home to join his father’s enterprise, calling time on a successful training sojourn in Australia to join the renaissance of South African racing.

On December 5, Mike and wife Diane celebrated the arrival of twin grandchildren – courtesy of their daughter Kirsten and her husband Clancy Ludvigson, in Dickinson, North Dakota.

On the same day, the De Kock stable’s top three-year-old Heather’s Boy trotted up at Turffontein in his prep race for the Cape Guineas.

Days later, long-time golf nut Mike scored his first hole-in-one – at the par three fifth hole of Cotswold Downs near Durban.

At the Vaal racecourse, debutant three-year-old filly Spumante Dolce scored in style for leading owner Mary Slack. Four-year-old Calantha scored at Turffontein for Diane de Kock’s Ladies Onamission Syndicate. On Sunday at Scottsville, sole De Kock runner on the card Tyrconnell broke a run of hard luck to register a second career win.

Then came the Mike de Kock Ipi Tombe two-card trick.

Praise for Strydom

Golf was still top of mind for the master of Randjesfontein as he heaped praise on Strydom in the post-race chat: “I said to Piere one time, when I had too many whiskies in me, that he was the Tiger Woods of racing.”

He added that Ipi Tombe was “in the top two” best horses he’d handled – with the mighty Horse Chestnut atop a mountain of fabulous gallopers down the years.

It wouldn’t be racing if there wasn’t a brake on the cheer.

De Kock’s website reported that Heather’s Boy had pulled up lame after Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas at Kenilworth. Scans revealed an injury to the near-fore tendon.

“This is a big blow to the stable and Heather’s Boy’s owner, Lady Christine Laidlaw, as he was a contender for the forthcoming Cape Derby and the 2025 three-year-old classics,” said the website.

Heather’s Boy will be out of competition for at least six months.