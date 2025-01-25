Eight On Eighteen wins Cape Town Met — at 18-10

Three-year-old defies hoodoo to claim Cape Town’s great race.

Favourite Eight On Eighteen won the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met at Kenilworth on Saturday – becoming only the second three-year-old to win the prestigious Grade 1 contest in the past 25 years.

Trained and ridden by reigning national champions Justin Snaith and Richard Fourie, the colt started at odds of 18-10 and won by 0.50 lengths.

Long-time leader of the race Oriental Charm (joint second favourite at 8-1) was a brave runner-up, with another prominent galloper Montien (20-1) in third and See It Again (17-2) in fourth.

For co-owner Nick Jonsson, it was a third Met win in a row – having done the hat-trick with three separate horses: Jet Dark, Double Superlative and Eight On Eighteen.

More to follow…