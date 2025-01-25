Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Avatar photo

By Mike Moon

Horse racing correspondent

1 minute read

25 Jan 2025

04:42 pm

Eight On Eighteen wins Cape Town Met — at 18-10

Three-year-old defies hoodoo to claim Cape Town’s great race.

Kenilworth racing

Racing at Kenilworth. Picture: Gallo Images

Favourite Eight On Eighteen won the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met at Kenilworth on Saturday – becoming only the second three-year-old to win the prestigious Grade 1 contest in the past 25 years.

Trained and ridden by reigning national champions Justin Snaith and Richard Fourie, the colt started at odds of 18-10 and won by 0.50 lengths.

Long-time leader of the race Oriental Charm (joint second favourite at 8-1) was a brave runner-up, with another prominent galloper Montien (20-1) in third and See It Again (17-2) in fourth.

For co-owner Nick Jonsson, it was a third Met win in a row – having done the hat-trick with three separate horses: Jet Dark, Double Superlative and Eight On Eighteen.

More to follow…

Read more on these topics

horse racing news

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party vs IEC: Zuma confident party will soon govern SA [VIDEO]
News Minister Angie Motshekga ‘safe’ as DRC conflict intensifies, 3 SANDF members reportedly dead
News Dry taps this weekend and next: More than 90 areas will be without water for 3 days from next week
South Africa WATCH: Zondo ‘not satisfied’ with initial sexual complaint, Mbenenge tribunal hears
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The ANC can’t go forward by not moving

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES