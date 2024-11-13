Fillies threaten boys in Dingaans

Four smart females have eyes on the prize of historic race.

One wonders what Dingaan, that fearsomely macho king of the Zulus, would have thought about females dominating a horse race named after him.

When first entries for the 2024 Jonsson Workwear Dingaans were unveiled this week, it was the names of four brilliant fillies that caught the eye.

The Grade 2 R650,000 contest – traditionally an early test of strength for three-year-olds on the Highveld, and traditional the preserve of colts – is due to be run over 1600m at Turffontein on 30 November, Summer Cup Day.

VJ’s Angel

The highest merit-rated entry is filly VJ’s Angel, on a mark of 119, with the next in line being The Specialist, a colt, on 115.

VJ’s Angel, from Tony Peter’s stable, sensationally won this year’s Grade 1 Premier’s Champions Stakes at Greyville against male opposition.

Equus juvenile filly champion Quid Pro Quo, winner of her last five races, including two Grade 1s, for trainer Barend Botes, is also among the hopefuls on an MR of 112 – the third highest.

The other females nominated are Brett Crawford-trained Fatal Flaw (110) and Roy Magner’s Olivia’s Way (110) – both recent Grade 3 winners at Turffontein.

Of course, this quartet might not accept for the final line-up, but their connections wouldn’t have bothered to pay the entry fee if they didn’t reckon their charges might have what it takes to go head-to-head with boys of their generation.

A quick perusal of form lines of the 28 entries tends to back up this judgement. It’s too early for accurate assessment of the quality of this three-year-old crop but, so far, the distaff side does look a match for the colts.

De Kock’s horses

Male runners in the Dingaans carry 60kg and females 57.5.

One or more of the four fillies could opt for a theoretically easier task on the day, the Betway Fillies Mile – also over 1600m on the Standside track – but that carries a whole R300,000 less prize money.

Bookmakers haven’t yet opened ante-post betting on the Dingaans, but when they do the quartet will be top of their minds.

Master trainer Mike de Kock has entered five horses, with the precocious Heather’s Boy and Greaterix looking likely to spearhead his challenge.

DINGAANS FIRST ENTRIES

[draw, name, (age & sex), weight MR, trainer]

24 The Specialist (3C) 60 115 Sean Tarry

4 Fire Attack (3C) 60 111 Alec Laird

27 Legend Of Arthur (3C) 60 111 Sean Tarry

22 Cats Pajamas (3G) 60 110 Frank Robinson

17 Waheed (3G) 60 107 Mike de Kock

18 Truth (3G) 60 106 Candice Dawson

7 Wild At War (3G) 60 104 Candice Dawson

9 Moonlight Trader (3G) 60 101 Paul Matchett

1 Greaterix (3C) 60 99 Mike de Kock

11 Chestnut Bomber (3G) 60 97 J A Janse van Vuuren

10 Parisian Walkway (3C) 60 97 Alec Laird

13 Artist’s Model (3G) 60 96 Mike de Kock

19 Heather’s Boy (3C) 60 96 Mike de Kock

23 Wolf Mountain (3G) 60 96 Mike de Kock

25 Musical Score (3C) 60 94 Lucky Houdalakis

16 Zip Code (3G) 60 94 David Nieuwenhuizen

14 Grey Jet (3G) 60 93 Weichong Marwing

26 Bacchus (3G) 60 92 Fabian Habib

5 Diwali Rocket (3G) 60 91 Lorenzo Karriem

8 Skittles Skies (3G) 60 90 Phillip Labuschagne

6 Dance King (3G) 60 85 Weichong Marwing

12 The Cane Train (3G) 60 84 Robyn Klaasen

2 Zanthar (3G) 60 84 M G Azzie/A A Azzie

15 Vj’s Angel (3F) 57.5 119 Tony Peter

3 Quid Pro Quo (3F) 57.5 112 Barend Botes

28 Fatal Flaw (3F) 57.5 110 Brett Crawford

20 Olivia’s Way (3F) 57.5 110 Roy Magner