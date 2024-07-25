Great expectations for Super Sunday

Bravery with bankers could open the door to big payouts.

An aggregate betting pool of well over R120-million is expected for Sunday’s Gold Cup Day at Greyville.

With World Pool status accorded to all 10 feature races on the programme, bettors around the world will be pouring money into the pots.

Win, Place and Swinger pools for each race are likely to be around R10-million, it is said. The Pick 6 pile is predicted to hit R15-million, while the Quartet on the main event, the Gold Cup, has a target of R5-million.

And there’s more…

The card itself is an enticing prospect for punters. Several short-priced favourites means there is an array of possible bankers to choose from – or at least to allow selections to be narrowed down – as players try to crack the code to a fortune.

Whereas the recent Hollywoodbets Durban July meeting was fiercely competitive throughout, with winners hard to find, this one – KwaZulu-Natal’s second-biggest annual fixture and the seasonal climax – is a tad more punter-friendly. But only a tad; one must still apply the mind and hope for a lick of luck!

Some of the races, including the grand old Gold Cup, are wide open and bravery with banker choices might be the way to go.

‘Pick 2’

Interestingly, along with trumpeting the Pick 6 and big-race Quartet, the Computaform guide is also heavily promoting a “Pick 2”.

It’s not a new bet type but a way to combine the familiar local Exacta and Swinger bets with the international Quinella – picking the first two horses past the post in any order. Pick two or more horses you fancy in any race and “have a full go” the ads suggest.

For the brave, a “white-knuckle” Pick 6 suggestion:

2,12 x 2,4,9,10,12,13 x 13 x 3,5,6,9,11,13,14,15 x 10 x 6,9,10,11,12,13,14,15 (R768)

BETTING

World Pool Gold Cup

12-10 Future Pearl

9-1 Future Swing

10-1 Nebraas

14-1 One Way Traffic

16-1 Madison Valley

18-1 Master Fuego, Aragosta

20-1 Master Redoute, Shoot The Rapids

25-1 Raiseahallelujah, Zeus, Ponte Pietra

33-1 Son Of Raj

40-1 Breeze Over, Baratheon

HKJC Champions Cup

19-10 See It Again

4-1 Dave The King

5-1 Cousin Casey

6-1 Flag Man, Royal Victory

14-1 Double Superlative

16-1 Barbaresco

33-1 Purple Pitcher, Hluhluwe