By Mike Moon

9 Dec 2024

Heather’s Boy takes on One Stripe at Cape Guineas

The field has been cut to 10 in a test of strength.

Cape Guineas

Kenilworth racecourse will host the Cape Guineas this weekend. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Just 10 of 21 early entries stood their ground for Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas over 1600m at Kenilworth racecourse – but it’s a good-quality field, nonetheless.

Wide draws and the intimidating presence of trainer Vaughan Marshall’s prodigy One Stripe will have prompted some connections to wield the black pen at Monday’s declarations stage – as tempting as the R2-million purse and Grade 1 status might have been.

Scorning the adage that discretion is the better part of valour, Joburg master Mike de Kock will be raiding with his unbeaten colt Heather’s Boy, who is likely to be the closest market rival to One Stripe.

Both Marshall and De Kock, elder statesmen of the South African turf, will be attempting to ring up their sixth victories in the country’s premier classic race.

Other challengers

Determined to thwart those efforts will be champion trainer Justin Snaith who, as per normal, comes in mob-handed with three precocious runners: Great Plains, Sail The Seas and Eight On Eighteen.

On paper, One Stripe should have the beating of this opposition, but young horses have a habit of maturing very quickly and any of them could come good on the day.

The sponsor had One Stripe at 11-10 shortly after the final field was announced on Monday, with Heather’s Boy at 5-2 and Eight On Eighteen at 11-2.

Marshall’s back-up candidate in the race, All Out For Six, was quoted at 10-1 fourth favourite.

Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas, Grade 1, 1600m, R2m, all carry 60kg. (Number & draw, name, weight, MR, trainer, jockey)

1   One Stripe  60   118   Vaughan Marshall   Gavin Lerena

2   Great Plains   60    10   Justin Snaith   Grant van Niekerk

3   On My Honour   60   108   Glen Kotzen   Chad Little

4   Heather’s Boy   60   102   Mike de Kock   Craig Zackey

5   Bjorn Ironside   60   110   J A Janse van Vuuren   Gareth Wright

6   Eight On Eighteen   60   110    Justin Snaith   Richard Fourie

7   O’Tenikwa   60   97   Andre Nel   Corne Orffer

8   Boundless Energy   60   109    Candice Bass-Robinson   Aldo Domeyer

9   Sail The Seas   60      97   Justin Snaith  Juan Paul v’d Merwe

10   All Out For Six   60      112   Vaughan Marshall   Sean Veale

Read more on these topics

horse racing news Mike de Kock

