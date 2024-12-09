Heather’s Boy takes on One Stripe at Cape Guineas

The field has been cut to 10 in a test of strength.

Just 10 of 21 early entries stood their ground for Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas over 1600m at Kenilworth racecourse – but it’s a good-quality field, nonetheless.

Wide draws and the intimidating presence of trainer Vaughan Marshall’s prodigy One Stripe will have prompted some connections to wield the black pen at Monday’s declarations stage – as tempting as the R2-million purse and Grade 1 status might have been.

Scorning the adage that discretion is the better part of valour, Joburg master Mike de Kock will be raiding with his unbeaten colt Heather’s Boy, who is likely to be the closest market rival to One Stripe.

Both Marshall and De Kock, elder statesmen of the South African turf, will be attempting to ring up their sixth victories in the country’s premier classic race.

Other challengers

Determined to thwart those efforts will be champion trainer Justin Snaith who, as per normal, comes in mob-handed with three precocious runners: Great Plains, Sail The Seas and Eight On Eighteen.

On paper, One Stripe should have the beating of this opposition, but young horses have a habit of maturing very quickly and any of them could come good on the day.

The sponsor had One Stripe at 11-10 shortly after the final field was announced on Monday, with Heather’s Boy at 5-2 and Eight On Eighteen at 11-2.

Marshall’s back-up candidate in the race, All Out For Six, was quoted at 10-1 fourth favourite.

Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas, Grade 1, 1600m, R2m, all carry 60kg. (Number & draw, name, weight, MR, trainer, jockey)

1 One Stripe 60 118 Vaughan Marshall Gavin Lerena

2 Great Plains 60 10 Justin Snaith Grant van Niekerk

3 On My Honour 60 108 Glen Kotzen Chad Little

4 Heather’s Boy 60 102 Mike de Kock Craig Zackey

5 Bjorn Ironside 60 110 J A Janse van Vuuren Gareth Wright

6 Eight On Eighteen 60 110 Justin Snaith Richard Fourie

7 O’Tenikwa 60 97 Andre Nel Corne Orffer

8 Boundless Energy 60 109 Candice Bass-Robinson Aldo Domeyer

9 Sail The Seas 60 97 Justin Snaith Juan Paul v’d Merwe

10 All Out For Six 60 112 Vaughan Marshall Sean Veale