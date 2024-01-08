Met poser for Charles Dickens

Will Charles Dickens take his place in Met after King's Plate win?

Charles Dickens established on Saturday when winning the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate he has no peer in the country over 1600m.

But in doing so his emphatic victory has thrown the proverbial spanner into the ante-post betting for the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met.

The four-year-old son of Trippi used his exceptional turn of foot at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth to put a 2.75-length winning margin between himself and runner-up See It Again in a result that was a complete turnaround of the Green Point Stakes.

In that Grade 2 race last month over the same course and distance See It Again triumphed while a lacklustre Charles Dickens could only manage third place.

But as reported in Friday’s Racing Express, trainer Candice Bass Robinson stated that the King’s

Plate was his main mission and that he would be spot on for this race.

ALSO READ: How Candice got ‘Charles’ back to his brilliant best

Charles Dickens looked immaculate and ran accordingly. In fact, Piere Strydom, who rode See It Again, commented on that after the race. “I saw Charles Dickens behind the pens, and I said to Aldo (Domeyer) ‘that horse is looking unbelievably well’. His coat was shining, he was a different horse compared to last time.

“I knew I was going to have a race on my hands.”

Nothing got out faster than Speed Machine who went out to set a decent pace. Charles Dickens also jumped well this time and Domeyer was able to settle him perfectly some six lengths off the pace, with Strydom and See It Again about three lengths ahead of him on the rail.

Speed Machine ensured a decent pace as he raced four lengths clear at the head of the field.

Once in the straight Strydom sent See It Again for home down the inside rail but almost as quickly, Charles Dickens’ shadow loomed up the centre of the course and in a matter of strides he put the race to bed. See It Again stayed on for second ahead of Royal Aussie and last year’s winner, Al Muthana.

“Obviously, I was hoping to win the race and if I didn’t, I would give Charles Dickens a go,” added Strydom. “But the way he quickened up, I’m surprised how may people wrote Charles Dickens off. I always thought that over a mile he’s the champion of South Africa.

“I don’t know how we beat him last time. I suppose I must be happy finishing second because my horse is a better 2000m runner.”

ALSO READ: Is Princess Calla’s crown looking a wee bit wobbly?

The manner of the victory has left the bookmakers in a quandary, and some have suspended betting while others are now trading the pair at 15-10.

However, will Charles Dickens take his place in the Cape Town Met?

Bass-Robinson remains undecided as she is not that confident her charge is as effectual over 2000m as was comfortably beaten by See It Again in the Cape Derby over that distance last year. In the meantime, Strydom remains confident about See It Again’s Cape Town Met prospects.

“Over 2000m I don’t know if Charles Dickens will be there, but I think we’re more effective over 2000m even if he is there. Obviously I’m hoping we will beat him – if he does run.”

Meanwhile, Bass-Robinson, Domeyer and owner Gaynor Rupert can bask in the glory of their King’s Plate victory, the first for Rupert in the Grade 1 event they sponsor.

In fact, it was a grade 1 double for the stable because three-year-old Cape Fillies Guineas winner Beach Bomb, also owned by Drakenstein, again produced the goods in the Grade 1 Cartier Paddock Stakes to touch off Horse-Of-The-Year Princess Calla by 0.30 lengths.