Minimum upped on commingled Hong Kong race bets

Betting on Hong Kong races? Here's what you need to know.

TAB and TABgold customers must please note that from this Wednesday 12 June, a R3 minimum unit will be in operation on all commingled bets on Hong Kong race meetings.

The minimum bet amount will remain R6 except in the case of Quinella and Swinger bets for which a R3 minimum will apply.

Five bet types on Hong Kong races at Happy Valley and Sha Tin are commingled into Hong Kong Jockey Club tote pools – Win, Place, Exacta, Quinella (first, second any order) and Swinger (minimum 7 runners).

From today’s meeting at Happy Valley a R3 minimum unit will apply to all these bets.

This will result in the minimum cost per combination increasing to R3, so a 3-horse Swinger Box will cost R9 (3 combinations x R3 per combination = R9) and a 5-horse Swinger Box will cost R30 (10 combinations x R3 = R30. A 3-horse Exacta box will be R18 (6 combinations x R3 = R18).

Above R3, the unit of betting or cost per combination can be increased in R1 increments, enabling a 4-horse Swinger Box for R24 (6 combinations x R4 = R24) or R30 (6 combinations x R5 = R30).

The minimum cost of an each-way bet will be R6 (R3 Win, R3 Place). TAB and TAB Gold have delayed increasing the minimum unit on commingled bets on Hong Kong races for as long as possible but cannot afford to continue to do so with no reasonable prospect of the exchange rate improving in the foreseeable future.