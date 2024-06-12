Racing tip: Trippi T to crack the ice

This will be his third run after his second layoff and Trippi T should be perfectly primed for this event.

Trippi T has been costly to follow if bettors have been going for him to win but for those who like to take Swingers, Trifectas and Quartets, Andre Nel’s charge has been a godsend.

He is four years old and still a maiden, but in truth he was off the track for an entire year so he must have had certain issues.

All of his early runs were in the Western Cape but since returning to racing in January, the son of Trippi, while not winning, has run three consecutive second places in KwaZulu-Natal.

Interestingly, his first run after being out of action from January 2023 was on the Polytrack at Hollywoodbets Greyville where is finished a 0.30-length second behind Victor Rail.

Trippe T then had another short break and then returned for two runs over 1000m at Hollywoodbets Scottsville, finishing second in both, 0.30-lengths behind Lightning Jimmy in the first and 1.80 lengths behind Chieftain last time.

He returns to Polytrack in Race 1 today, a Maiden Plate over 1000m, and this could finally be his moment in the sun.

Calvin Habib, who has ridden him in his three races in KZN, is back in the irons once again.

The obvious danger is Helsinki who is a year younger, but Paul Lafferty’s charge also has his issues. Firstly, he will be having his 16th run, almost double that of Trippi T, without a win and secondly, he will be coming down in distance.

One has to go back almost 11 months to find the last time he raced over 1000m, the rest of his races have been predominantly over 1400m and 1600m. He does have a better though and has Muzi Yeni up.