Rachel Venniker heads for Ascot

SA’s sole female jockey cracks the nod for the popular Shergar Cup.

South Africa’s only female professional jockey Rachel Venniker will ride for the Rest of the World team at the famous Shergar Cup at Ascot racecourse in the UK on Saturday.

For the first time, the three-rider Rest of the World team will have an all-female line-up – taking on Great Britain & Ireland, Europe and the traditional Ladies.

Nine countries are represented by 12 jockeys across the four teams.

Also for the first time, there will be an even split of men and women in the points-based contest over six races.

Venniker, 23, will partner Japan’s top woman jockey Nanko Fujita and British-born Australian ace Rachel King, who captains the trio.

Durban July history

Venniker last month became the first female to ride in the Hollywoodbets Durban July and earlier this year grabbed international attention by winning a race at an international challenge in Saudi Arabia – against some of the world’s best riders, including global No 1 Ryan Moore.

She has already ridden more than 250 winners, at racecourses all over South Africa, and was twice national champion apprentice.

The Ladies team, which has dominated the Cup in recent years, will be captained by the popular Hayley Turner, who returns to the competition for a 17the time. Turner’s partners are fellow Brit Saffie Osborne, whose heroics secured the title for the Ladies last year, and celebrated French Group 1 winner Marie Velon.

Staged since 1999

Teenage riding sensation Billy Loughnane has been called up for Great Britain & Ireland, alongside captain Tadgh O’Shea and Seamie Heffernan.

Bauryrzhan Murzabayev, the Kazakhstan-born multiple champion of Germany, captains the Europe team, which also features Jose-Luis Borrego from Spain and Italian Alberto Sanna.

The Shergar Cup, named after the 1981 Epsom Derby winner killed in an IRA kidnap, has been staged annually since 1999 and has grown into one of the British turf’s most popular events – with more than 30,000 people attending in 2023.

A record £500,000 (nearly R12-million) in prize money is up for grabs, with £25,000 in stable bonuses to be split between the three leading training yards on the day.

Nick Smith, director of racing and public affairs at Ascot, said: “We are thrilled with the line-up this year for the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup which has a really strong international flavour.

“To have secured some top-class jockeys, including the star of the moment Billy Loughnane, and international Group 1-winning jockeys Rachel King and Marie Velon is testament to the strength of the event.”

The teams:

Europe

Bauryrzhan Murzabayev (captain)

Jose-Luis Borrego

Alberto Sanna

Ladies

Hayley Turner (c)

Marie Velon

Saffie Osborne

Rest of the World

Rachel King (c)

Rachel Venniker

Nanako Fujita

Great Britain and Ireland

Tadhg O’Shea (c)

Seamie Heffernan

Billy Loughnane