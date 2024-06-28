Racing tips: Booty for Tarry in KZN

Fourie to ride five of Tarry’s raiders.

Mrs Geriatrix could get back in the winners’ enclosure when she competes in the KZN Breeders Mile (Non-Black Type) at Hollywoodbets Greyville tomorrow. Picture: JC Photographics

These days, whenever there is a significant race meeting in KwaZulu-Natal, local trainers must be shaking in their boots every time Sean Tarry’s name appears on their race cards.

The Randjesfontein-based trainer has been picking up a large volume of the spoils on offer and that could happen again tomorrow at the annual KwaZulu-Natal Breeders’ Raceday at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

The meeting is restricted to runners registered with the KZN Breeders Premium Scheme and is restricted to horses bred in the province.

The meeting is predominantly run on the Polytrack with the exception of the R600,000 KZN Breeders Mile (Non-Black Type) which is on the turf track.

There are also three series races – over 1200m, 1600m and 1900m – to be run on the Polytrack for a stake of R150,000 each.

Tarry is strongly represented with eight runners carded and it would come as a surprise if he were to return home empty-handed.

Mrs Geriatrix is Tarry’s sole representative in the KZN Breeders Mile and she comes into the event as the best-weighted runner by at least 3kg.

Equus Champion Two-Year-Old Filly of last season, Mrs Geriatrix won the Grade 2 Zulu Kingdom Golden Slipper over 1400m on her last visit to Greyville and a return to the track could snap a seven-race winless run which this diminutive daughter of Vercingetorix has endured after winning her first six starts.

While she hasn’t won in two attempts over 1600m, Mrs Geritarix has acquitted herself well in defeat on both occasions – fourth in the Grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas from a very wide draw and third in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes behind unbeaten Gimme A Nother.

She showed good improvement last time in a Pinnacle Stakes over 1450m at Turffontein when a 2.90-length second behind Texas Red and although she will be taking on the boys, at her best she should be good enough for Tarry’s charge resume winning ways, especially with Richard Fourie in the irons.

Tarry and Fourie also team up in Race 4, the Bloomhill Stud KZN Breeders 1200, with Magic Tattoo, who has solid form credentials in the province including a course-and-distance success.

He has resumed in good order after a four-month absence with two encouraging comeback outings – the latest (third) over 1000m in a MR 112 Handicap at Hollywoodbets Scottsville just 12 days ago – and he ought to play a leading role in the finish.

Tarry has two runners in Race 5, the KZN Breeders 1900, with Magical Flight, who won the Breeders 1600 last year, and Willow’s Wish.

Khumalo will be reunited with Magical Flight while Fourie will be aboard Willow’s Wish who could prove the better of the two over this distance.