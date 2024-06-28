Racing tips: Record pool forecast for Fairview Pick 6

There is likely to be a buzz around Fairview Racecourse today because they are beneficiary of a R500,000 Pick 6 carryover, one of the largest if not the biggest yet seen in the Eastern Cape.

The pool is likely to reach R3 million and if that goal is achieved then that will no doubt be the highest ever achieved for a Fairview meeting.

Racing is on the turf track and the fields are big and competitive so a massive payout could be on the cards.

Some quality horses are on show and the pick of them compete in Race 7, the Listed East Cape Breeders Stakes over 1200m.

Trainer Alan Greeff sends out his star fillies, Three Rocks and Luna Halo, and both have been particularly impressive this season.

Three Rocks, the mount of Richard Fourie, has won seven of her 11 career starts and is unbeaten over the course and distance.

The Heavenly Blue filly has been particularly good under Fourie, winning six of the seven times he has ridden her.

Stable companion Luna Halo has won 8 of 13 starts, including her only run over this track and trip.

The Fire Away filly has been kept to slightly further this year while she will be running on, the fact Fourie has elected to ride Three Rocks and the race being over her preferred distance, makes her the most likely Pick 6 banker on the card.

As is so often the case Fourie has landed some excellent rides and he could get the Pick 6 off to a promising start for punters as he rides Torix Night for Kelly Mitchley in Race 3, an Open Maiden over 2000m.

The three-year-old Vercingetorix gelding makes his debut in the province after racing in Kwa- Zulu-Natal and in his last race at Hollywoodbets Greyville finished a 1.55 length third behind Code Of Conduct.

The one concern is that his best performances in KZN were on the Polytrack while he only has two fourth places in eight starts on turf.

That could all change in a new province with a new trainer but it could be worth backing him up with consistent Dumisani and Dawn Cloud in the Pick 6.