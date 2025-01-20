Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Avatar photo

By Jack Milner

2 minute read

20 Jan 2025

04:02 pm

Snaith runner tops Cape Town Met boards

Eight On Eighteen impressed in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

Snaith runner tops Cape Town Met boards

Picture: iStock

The scratching of Green With Envy from the R5-million World Sports Betting Cape Town Met has obviously had an affect on the betting with three-year-old Eight On Eighteen now quoted at 5-2 to win the Grade 1 race over 2000m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday.

The Justin Snaith-trained runner, to be ridden by Richard Fourie, impressed when runner-up to leading three-year-old One Stripe in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

Hollywoodbets Durban July winner may have disappointed in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate but remains the second favourite at 75-20 and See It Again, at 11-2, the only other runner quoted in single figures.

ALSO READ: Mega millions on the Met betting menu

Current betting

  • 5-2 Eight On Eighteen
  • 75-20 Oriental Charm
  • 11-2 See It Again
  • 11-1 Red Palace
  • 14-1 Rascallion
  • 16-1 Montien, Future Swing
  • 22-1 Atticus Finch, Magic Verse
  • 28-1 Royal Aussie
  • 35-1 Litigation
  • 50-1 Master Redoute
  • 55-1 Baratheon
  • 66-1 Pacaya, Zapatillas
  • 80-1 Al Muthana

Read more on these topics

horseracing J&B Met

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Calls for Ntshavheni to step down after alleged ‘repugnant’ fraud, corruption
Politics ANC leaders given a week to reconfigure Gauteng and KZN
South Africa Tiger hunt: Police launch manhunt for alleged kingpin of illegal mining at Stilfontein
South Africa Just 7 days of jet fuel left at OR Tambo International Airport
News Tshwane challenges decision ordering Rooiwal officials back to work

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES