Snaith runner tops Cape Town Met boards

Eight On Eighteen impressed in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

The scratching of Green With Envy from the R5-million World Sports Betting Cape Town Met has obviously had an affect on the betting with three-year-old Eight On Eighteen now quoted at 5-2 to win the Grade 1 race over 2000m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday.

The Justin Snaith-trained runner, to be ridden by Richard Fourie, impressed when runner-up to leading three-year-old One Stripe in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.

Hollywoodbets Durban July winner may have disappointed in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate but remains the second favourite at 75-20 and See It Again, at 11-2, the only other runner quoted in single figures.

Current betting