Snaith runner tops Cape Town Met boards
Eight On Eighteen impressed in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.
The scratching of Green With Envy from the R5-million World Sports Betting Cape Town Met has obviously had an affect on the betting with three-year-old Eight On Eighteen now quoted at 5-2 to win the Grade 1 race over 2000m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Saturday.
The Justin Snaith-trained runner, to be ridden by Richard Fourie, impressed when runner-up to leading three-year-old One Stripe in the Grade 1 Cape Guineas.
Hollywoodbets Durban July winner may have disappointed in the Grade 1 L’Ormarins King’s Plate but remains the second favourite at 75-20 and See It Again, at 11-2, the only other runner quoted in single figures.
Current betting
- 5-2 Eight On Eighteen
- 75-20 Oriental Charm
- 11-2 See It Again
- 11-1 Red Palace
- 14-1 Rascallion
- 16-1 Montien, Future Swing
- 22-1 Atticus Finch, Magic Verse
- 28-1 Royal Aussie
- 35-1 Litigation
- 50-1 Master Redoute
- 55-1 Baratheon
- 66-1 Pacaya, Zapatillas
- 80-1 Al Muthana
