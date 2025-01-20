Vaal scratching worry

A number of runners contested races at last two meetings.

Racing fans could face the possibility of many scratchings from Tuesday’s race meeting at the Vaal.

There is an eight-race card on the Classic track but with all the inclement weather forcing meetings to be called off, some trainers nominated their runners for a number of meetings.

As racing took place on both Thursday and Saturday, we go into Tuesday’s meeting with some horses who not only ran on those days but performed well.

There are already three withdrawals citing insufficient recovery time and there are likely to be a few more during the course of the day.

One event that could well be affected is Race 6, a MR 80 Handicap over 1800m, where Tony Peter saddles On Target. This three-year-old Lancaster Bomber gelding has only raced four times, winning his second start and then last time finishing a 0.40-length second behind Princeofgreen over 1600m.

He already looks the runner to beat but the fact the two main dangers Kudzu, who finished second at Turffontein last Saturday, and One More Star, who was runner-up at the Vaal on Thursday, could be doubtful starters, make him look an even more attractive bet.

He has the most room for improvement in the line-up and will be ridden by Gavin Lerena, who is not only in prolific form right now, but won on this gelding the only time he rode him.

Punters could face the same problem in Race 3, a Classified Stakes over 2400m, where Tyrone Zackey is carded to send out Silvano’s Song.

This son of Silvano has been a revelation since joining the Zackey yard where he has won both his starts. In fact, last time out he defeated One More Star, coming from last to snare Sean Tarry’s charge on the line to win by a neck.

If he does take his place, he could prove very hard to beat once again. Philasande Mxoli, who rode him to victory in the first start for the stable, is back on board once again.

If Zackey decides to pull him out Only A Poet looks the likely winner. Weiho Marwing’s charge has excellent form over the distance, having a win, a second and a third in three starts over 2400m.

The other danger is Flag Bearer, who finished 4.25 lengths behind Silvano’s Song two runs back and is 2kg better off. However, Craig Zackey, who was on Silvano’s Son last Thursday, rides Fanie Bronkhorst’s runner this time.