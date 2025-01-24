Sun to shine for Raj

Peter-trained runner can end lengthy drought of wins.

After Son Of Raj scored a runaway win the Grade 1 SA Derby in 2023, he looked to have a bright future.

However, the wheels came off and now, almost two years and 11 runs later, this five-year-old gelding has failed to win another race.

With most horses in that position, one sees a tumbling in the merit rating of the runner which would make him far more competitive. However, in this case he has seen an increase following his fifth place to Main Defender in last year’s Grade 1 HF Oppenheimer Horse Chestnut Stakes and is racing off a rating of 119.

That aside, there was a lot to like about his last run when a three-length third behind Red Maple in a Pinnacle Stakes over 2000m. He gave 8kg to the winner so it was a decent enough effort in his first run back following a five-month rest.

On Sunday the Tony Peter-trained runner lines up in the Listed Dr Richard Maponya Handicap over 1800m on the Turffontein Standside track and Son Of Raj looks ideally placed to end this lengthy drought and find his way back into the winners’ enclosure.

Hopefully during the break, Peter was able to sort out what has been troubling this son of Duke Of Marmalade.

He does carry top weight of 61.5kg which is 1.5kg more than he had last time. However, it is worth noting that Gavin Lerena rode him last time and he has taken the engagement to ride him in this race.

Peter has good back up in the race as he also sends out Silent War who ran a decent fourth behind Pomodoro’s Jet in the Listed Wolf Power 1600 after his return from a break. He is at the other end of the weight scale and comes in with just 52kg. Malesela Katjedi takes the ride.

Buffalo Bill Cody filly Roaming Spirit has shown promise in her four outings, all over sprint distances under Raymond Danielson. She stretches out to 1400m in Race 3 and should improve sufficiently over this extended trip to shed her maiden tag with Lerena aboard for trainer Mike de Kock.

Tony Peter-trained Vibe SA was an authoritative winner of his handicap debut over 1160m and the four-year-old Just As Well gelding returns to the scene of that victory in Race 5 bidding to complete a hat-trick, with Lerena taking over the reins from Chase Maujean.

On the evidence of his latest performance, a seven-point penalty is unlikely to prevent Vibe SA and Lerena from winning again.

