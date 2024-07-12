Top entry for KZN finale at Greyville

Meeting is a Hong Kong World Pool event.

The South African racing season officially ends on 31 July but the race meeting at Hollywoodbets Greyville on Sunday 28 July will decide many of the Equus Award winners.

While Richard Fourie could put his legs up and relax with the Champion Jockey title in the bag, some others are still up for grabs.

Justin Snaith is just under R5 million ahead of Sean Tarry in the race for Champion Trainer so it will be a tough task for the Randjesfontein-based trainer to better that but there is almost R7.5 million of stake money up for grabs at Greyville so it could get a lot closer.

The meeting will also be a Hong Kong World Pool event so there will be big money to be won on the day.

Topping the meeting are four Grade 1 races – The HKJC Champions Cup over 1800m, the Mercury Sprint over 1200m, the Premiers Champions Stakes for two-year-olds over 1600m and the Thekwini Stakes for two-year-old fillies over 1600m, as well as the Grade 3 World Pool Gold Cup over 3200m.

The HKJC Champions Cup has attracted a potent field and has many of the leading runners who made up the field for the Hollywoodbets Durban July. But one new addition is Mike de Kock-trained Dave The King, winner of the Grade 1 Gold Challenge over 1600m last month.

Last year’s World Pool Gold Cup winner, Future Pearl, showed he has lost none of his ability when a 2.10-length sixth in the Durban July, and looks most capable of scoring a double in that race this year.

Supplementary entries close at 1100 on Tuesday 16 July with declarations at 1100 on Thursday 18 July.

WORLD POOL GOLD CUP (Grade 3) (Open) R1-million 3200m

20 ZEUS (F P Habib) 60.0 9 FUTURE PEARL (S G Tarry) 59.5 5 SON OF RAJ (A P Peter) 59.5 15 ARAGOSTA (M F De Kock) 58.5 4 MASTER REDOUTE (W A Nel) 58.5 6 CAPE EAGLE (W A Nel) 57.0 16 FUTURE SWING (J S Snaith) 56.5 1 ONE WAY TRAFFIC (J S Snaith) 56.5 10 CRIMSON KING (B Crawford) 55.5 7 NEBRAAS (S G Tarry) 55.5 17 PONTE PIETRA (D Kannemeyer) 55.5 2 STREET ART (A P Peter) 55.5 12 BARATHEON (P Botha) 54.0 3 BREEZE OVER (M/A Azzie) 54.0 8 CONTINENTALEXPRESS (D Kannemeyer) 54.0 13 DOWN TO BUSINESS (P B Muscutt) 54.0 19 INDIAN OCEAN (L Karriem) 54.0 11 MADISON VALLEY (F Robinson) 54.0 14 MASTER FUEGO (D Kannemeyer) 54.0 18 RAISEAHALLELUJAH (C Dawson) 54.0 21 SHOOT THE RAPIDS (F Robinson) 54.0

THE HKJC CHAMPIONS CUP (Grade 1) R1.5 million 1800m

1 COUSIN CASEY (S G Tarry) 60.0 12 DAVE THE KING (M F De Kock) 60.0 3 DOUBLE SUPERLATIVE (J S Snaith) 60.0 2 NARINA TROGON (M D Miller) 60.0 6 ROYAL AUSSIE (J S Snaith) 60.0 11 ROYAL VICTORY (N Kotzen) 60.0 14 SEE IT AGAIN (M L Roberts) 60.0 5 WINCHESTER MANSION (B Crawford) 60.0 7 BARBARESCO (J J van Vuuren) 58.5 8 FLAG MAN (G van Zyl (Jnr)) 58.5 10 GREEN WITH ENVY (D Kannemeyer) 58.5 9 HLUHLUWE (J S Snaith) 58.5 4 PURPLE PITCHER (R Klaasen) 58.5 13 SAARTJIE (W A Nel) 57.5

MERCURY SPRINT (Grade 1) R1 million 1200m

6 AT MY COMMAND (B Crawford) 60.0 17 CRUISE CONTROL (D C Howells) 60.0 14 DYCE (M N Houdalakis) 60.0 16 GLADATORIAN (S H Ferrie) 60.0 2 I AM GIANT (B Crawford) 60.0 13 MELECH (R R Magner) 60.0 11 QUASIFORSURE (P B Muscutt) 60.0 4 ROYAL AUSSIE (J S Snaith) 60.0 9 SUN BLUSHED (M L Roberts) 60.0 1 SURJAY (B Crawford) 60.0 8 COMMON GROUNDS (D W Moore) 59.5 18 LUCKY LAD (S G Tarry) 59.5 7 SNOW PILOT (J S Snaith) 59.5 15 TEFLON MAN (D Kannemeyer) 59.5 5 ZIYASHA (C Binda) 59.5 12 MRS BROWNING (S G Tarry) 57.5 3 TIME FO ORCHIDS (J J van Vuuren) 57.5 10 JUST BE LEKKER (C Dawson) 57.0

PREMIERS CHAMPION STAKES (Grade 1) R1 million 1600m

4 BJORN IRONSIDE (J J van Vuuren) 60.0 7 CATS PAJAMAS (F Robinson) 60.0 10 CHINABERRY (W Whitehead) 60.0 22 COMMANDING (G S Kotzen) 60.0 15 COSMIC SPEED (S G Tarry) 60.0 23 DONT JUDGE (P V Lafferty) 60.0 1 FAMILY LAW (G D Smith) 60.0 8 FIELD MARSHAL (F Robinson) 60.0 11 FRENCH FLAME (D Kannemeyer) 60.0 18 GLOBAL STATE (G D Smith) 60.0 28 GOLDEN RULE (H/M Crawford/Rix) 60.0 17 GRAND CRESCENDO (C Dawson) 60.0 6 GREAT PLAINS (J S Snaith) 60.0 5 INGQWELE (M F De Kock) 60.0 12 KAMENSKY (R R Magner) 60.0 20 KINGDUNDEE (G D Smith) 60.0 27 LEGEND OF ARTHUR (S G Tarry) 60.0 25 MAKAZOLE (J S Snaith) 60.0 26 MOUNT PINATUBO (J J van Vuuren) 60.0 9 PARISIAN WALKWAY (A G Laird) 60.0 14 PROCEED (S G Tarry) 60.0 16 SHINTO SHRINE (A P Peter) 60.0 2 THE SPECIALIST (M J Odendaal) 60.0 29 TRUTH (C Dawson) 60.0 19 WAHEED (M F De Kock) 60.0 13 FROZEN FANTASY (R Klaasen) 57.5 30 LOCK AND KEY (G S Kotzen) 57.5 24 SCARS OF WAR (A P Peter) 57.5 21 STREISAND (R Klaasen) 57.5 3 VJ’S ANGEL (A P Peter) 57.5

THEKWINI STAKES (Grade 1) R1 million 1600m

8 FATAL FLAW (B Crawford) 60.0 15 FIERY PEGASUS (J A Soma) 60.0 14 FORWARD MOTION (P V Lafferty) 60.0 1 FROZEN FANTASY (R Klaasen) 60.0 13 HONORABLE MEMBER (F Bronkhorst) 60.0 19 JUST RECKLESS (M D Miller) 60.0 16 KOMMETJIE STORM (A P Peter) 60.0 18 LOCK AND KEY (G S Kotzen) 60.0 2 ONE PARTY (F Bronkhorst) 60.0 17 QUID PRO QUO (B D Botes) 60.0 6 SCARS OF WAR (A P Peter) 60.0 4 SORCERESS SUPREME (H/M Crawford/Rix) 60.0 10 SPIRIT OF LEVANA (G S Kotzen) 60.0 11 STREISAND (R Klaasen) 60.0 9 VARVARA (S G Tarry) 60.0 7 VISIONOFPEACE (R R Magner) 60.0 12 VJ’S ANGEL (A P Peter) 60.0 5 WHISTLE THE TUNE (G S Kotzen) 60.0 3 WORLD OF ALICE (S G Tarry) 60.0

