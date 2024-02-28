Jenny van Dyk named new coach of Proteas netball team

The former Tshwane coach will lead the team for the next four years.

Jenny van Dyk is the new head coach of the Proteas netball team. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South Africa’s national netball team, the Proteas, have a new coach in Jenny van Dyk, who takes over from Norma Plummer.

Plummer, from Australia, stepped down in December.

Van Dyk has been given a four-year contract and will also lead the team to the 2027 Netball World Cup in Australia, among other tournaments and will be assisted by former Proteas captain and Maties coach Zanele Mdodana.

‘Winning team’

“It is a fantastic feeling and quite an honour to be bestowed the responsibility to lead the national team,” said Van Dyk on Wednesday.

“I have waited so long to don this green blazer. I am also happy to be joined by Zanele, she has something that sets her soul on fire, and I believe that we will be a formidable team.

“As a coach for the Proteas, my objective is to continue from where my predecessor left off, we need to build a winning team – to follow a proudly South African culture of netball. We need to get into the culture of winning and having a netball identity.”

Van Dyk has been hailed as one of the best local coaches and the most successful coach in the domestic Telkom Netball League – she has won five consecutive titles with the Tshwane based outfit, the Jaguars.

She also led the University of Pretoria netball team to a few finals and titles in the Varsity Cup. Prior to her appointment, she was with the U21 team who are scheduled to play in the Netball World Youth Cup 2025 Qualifiers in March.